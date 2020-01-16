Grammy Award winner Jessica Jones will perform for a local crowd with the Idaho State Civic Symphony and share her insights and experiences with music lovers at the Marshall Public Library when she makes her Pocatello homecoming soon.
Jones, a 32-year-old Highland High School graduate, has embraced her elevated status as an ambassador for the performing arts since being part of the cast that won the Grammy for Best Opera Recording on Feb. 10, 2019.
She played the role of Chrisann Brennan in the premiere recording of the musical "The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs," written by American composer Mason Bates and created by leading American librettist Mark Campbell.
Jones, a soprano who has been working lately as a traveling soloist, will join the local symphony as a guest singer during the 7:30 p.m. performance on Feb. 7, entitled "Tales from Opera and Literature." She's scheduled to perform Summer Nights by French composer Hector Berlioz, based on six poems by Theophile Gautier.
In keeping with the theme of opera and literature, she'll also meet with aspiring singers and music lovers from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Marshall Public Library. Jones is especially eager to visit with children who may be mulling careers in music, or evaluating options for music education.
"We just want to answer any questions from people who are curious about being a performing artist," Jones said. "Often we get to watch something or hear music but we don't get to talk to the performers."
Jones advises aspiring performing artists to stay engaged in their performing arts community, regardless of their place in life.
"My advice would be if you are interested in becoming a performing artist to seek out an education where you can find a really great teacher and a school that can give you opportunities to perform on stage," Jones said.
Her Grammy is now proudly displayed on the mantle inside her parents' Boise home. She believes the award has opened some new doors in her career. For example, the Santa Fe Opera invited her to sing during another world premiere last summer.
She said having a Grammy gives "audiences and the people hiring you another level of excitement and marketability."
"It's been a really nice feeling knowing all of the hard work and all of the people who believed in me, and I have something to show for it in that way," Jones said.
Though Jones has never performed before with the Civic Symphony, she said the Stephen's Center holds a special place in her heart. She was married in the rotunda, and she once had a successful audition for the Metropolitan National Opera Council in the local performing arts center.
Jones was an apprentice artist for the Santa Fe Opera at the time of the Grammy-winning premiere recording, which took place in Santa Fe. The opera about the life of Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple Inc., was commissioned by Santa Fe Opera, Seattle Opera, San Francisco Opera and Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music, with support from Cal Performances.