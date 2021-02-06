A 16-year-old Chubbuck girl has been reported missing.
Nevaeh Doren Isabel Sanchez was reported missing by her family on Friday evening.
She is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair that might be in a bun.
She has ear and nose piercings, a birthmark on her stomach and scars on her arms and thighs.
She was last seen getting into a black 2010-2014 Cadillac sedan with tinted windows and passenger side front-end damage. Nevaeh was wearing black sweat pants and a black Ralph Lauren coat at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information on Nevaeh's whereabouts please contact Chubbuck police immediately at 208-237-7172.