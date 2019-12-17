BLACKFOOT — A wanted fugitive local authorities considered armed and dangerous was involved in a standoff with police Tuesday that resulted in one local school being placed on lockdown.
Independence High School in Blackfoot was placed on lockdown and several homes in the area of North Stout Avenue and Francis Street were evacuated after wanted fugitive, Roger E. Simpson Jr., 31, of Idaho Falls, had apparently barricaded himself inside a nearby home, according to police.
The incident began to unfold around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when authorities in Blackfoot, including the Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, received reports that Simpson was in the area, police said.
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers responded to the area of North Stout and Francis Street with the understanding that Simpson was in possession of a firearm and considered dangerous, police said.
Upon arrival, authorities learned Simpson was hiding inside a nearby home and residents in the immediate area were evacuated for their safety. Independence High School, which was located one block away from the home Simpson had occupied, was issued a “shelter in place” order.
The standoff with police lasted approximately 45 minutes before police breached the front door of the home and arrested Simpson without further incident.
Simpson was not armed when arrested, said police, adding that nobody was injured during the incident.
Simpson was booked into the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot on an outstanding felony warrant from September for violating his parole after he was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Simpson was also charged with one count of resisting and obstructing and one count of unlawful entry, both misdemeanors, for his alleged actions on Tuesday, police said.
Simpson is currently being held with a $75,000 bond. If convicted of the charges against him, Simpson faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $18,000 in fines.