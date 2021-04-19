Mya Reed has visited the Pocatello Christian Outreach Center's food distribution center every month since the church started giving away thousands of pounds of free food to help locals in need more than a year ago.
“I was able to learn about this from a friend sending me a screenshot of the PCOC Facebook page," Reed said. "Ever since then, I’ve been coming every weekend. Due to the pandemic, food has been scarce. It’s been very beneficial to be able to visit here.”
PCOC hosts food distributions on one Saturday per month starting at 10 a.m. The church originally distributed food in the former parking lot of Shopko before moving to Holt Arena. The 3-year-old church — which has a congregation of about 70 people who meet in a storefront inside of Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck — plans to move its food distributions back to the former Shopko lot soon.
Receiving roughly 50,000 pounds of food per month from sources such as Farms to Family, the Idaho Foodbank and anonymous donors, the PCOC has become a local treasured resource for those in need. The church serves about 1,500 guests per month.
One frequent veteran visitor, Miguel Dominic, uses the food distributions to stock up and return food items to give to other veterans in need.
“When I heard about the food distribution, I thought it would be a great idea to help other veterans around, such as ones who potentially don’t have their own form of transportation," Dominic said.
Doug Smith, the pastor of PCOC, said the program started as a way to fuel the local economy and unify the community behind helping those in need.
"As long as there’s a need, we’ll continue into the foreseeable future," Smith said.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said the food distribution has yet to reach a slow point.
“At the start of the pandemic, we got additional federal funding from the Idaho Food Bank which helped, and we had an increase of those in need,” Smith said.
Due to it being a community-based organization, PCOC's distribution center currently has a staff of around 25 to 30 local volunteers. Between random members of the community, other churches and members of the PCOC itself, the program has a fair amount of assistance but will always be open to more. For those interested in volunteering, the PCOC encourages you to send a message to their Facebook page, titled “Pocatello Christian Outreach Center."
According to Smith, there’s no criteria for those who are interested in using the food distribution center's services.
“Anyone is welcome; just show up with a smile," Smith said.