Colin Wolf

Martial artist and personal trainer Colin Wolf is competing in Muscle & Fitness Magazine’s “Mr. Health and Fitness” contest and needs the public’s vote in helping him advance on through the rounds.

 Photo courtesy of Colin Wolf

POCATELLO — After placing in the top five of last year’s Muscle & Fitness magazine’s “Mr. Health and Fitness” contest, one Pocatello resident has leapt back into the arena for a second chance to claim the title and a cash prize of $20,000.

Long-time martial artist and personal trainer Colin Wolf is competing against contestants from around the country to be featured in the magazine and currently sits at 14th place in his group.

