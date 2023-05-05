POCATELLO — After placing in the top five of last year’s Muscle & Fitness magazine’s “Mr. Health and Fitness” contest, one Pocatello resident has leapt back into the arena for a second chance to claim the title and a cash prize of $20,000.
Long-time martial artist and personal trainer Colin Wolf is competing against contestants from around the country to be featured in the magazine and currently sits at 14th place in his group.
The voting period for the Top 20 will end May 11 at 8 p.m. Mountain Time, with groups reduced in increments of five competitors after each voting round which lasts roughly one week. The final round will end on July 6, which will determine the grand prize winner. Public voting — which is free to do — has the power to determine who wins, and Wolf explained he’d be grateful for votes from those within his community.
“I was able to get into the top five last year and I thought since I came so close that hopefully I could get things together and win it this year,” said Wolf. “I would like to have local people vote for me and hopefully help me win this competition.”
Over the years, Wolf has committed much of his life to fitness, where he’s logged in 37 years practicing martials arts and teaching it for about 20. He is a personal trainer and offers private self-defense lessons and seminars to local businesses to help give local workers tools to defend themselves and others during potentially harmful situations.
For example, if someone is a first responder who has a medical patient escalating toward being physically violent, Wolf will teach that individual how to manage the situation without injuring the patient or themselves, he explained.
In addition to this, he has dedicated time to writing fitness articles available to the public on his Instagram page and is also nearly finished writing a book that discusses the type of health and fitness philosophy that he’s benefited from over the years.
“I decided to write it because I believe that my kind of health and fitness philosophy is different enough that it would be something that people would be interested in,” he said. “… It’s strictly science-based, so (it covers) things that have been proven to be effective or successful that I personally do or that I teach other people. It takes all the guesswork out of (fitness) and it saves (people) so much more time.”
His dedication to gaining and maintaining a fit lifestyle for himself and helping others reach similar goals has caught the attention of other fitness magazines, and in 2015 he was nominated by Men’s Health Magazine for The Next Top Trainer.
Yet after all the effort he put into fitness, it wasn't until a few years ago that Wolf pulled the trigger and branched out into competing in fitness competitions.
“I’ve competed in three (body-building) competitions so far and done really well,” he said, adding, “I haven’t placed first but I’ve placed second and third quite a few times where it was a big line-up and there was a lot of competition. Because I performed better than a lot of the other guys, it gave me more confidence and encouraged me to keep pushing myself and reach higher goals.”
Wolf, who is in his mid-40s, said that what makes him stand out from the other competitors is his physique. Where many of the other contestants have a larger bulk, he is leaner and smaller, which adds to his muscle definition and detail.
“I think when people see my physique they see that I’m so much leaner than other people, especially at my age,” he said. “You can basically see almost every muscle group just like on an anatomy chart.”
Wolf explained that if he won the “Mr. Health and Fitness” contest he’d use the prize money to open a martial arts studio to teach individuals, especially youth, all that he’s learned from the sport.
“I would still continue to train people … but also I’d open a self-defense or martial-arts-styled school because that’s where I initially got a lot of my philosophy from,” he said. “I’ve been able to incorporate that and assist other people with what I’ve learned and know how to help them maintain and focus on their goals.”
Though Wolf is still very active and fit, he said arthritis in his knees has begun to flare up. Yet he doesn’t plan on getting surgery until he’s ready to hang up the towel.
“I like the challenge of basically competing against myself,” he said. “It’s a continuous improvement. I’ve done so well in some of my past competitions that I have the confidence I can do well in others, so I’m taking the risk to go ahead and try to engage in competing in many things.”
For more information on Wolf’s fitness lifestyle and what services he can offer, viewers can find his Instagram at @wolffitness_academy. For those who would like to vote to help him take 2023’s “Mr. Health and Fitness” title, people can vote daily and also donate money to cast additional votes at featured.muscleandfitness.com/2023/colin-wol.
