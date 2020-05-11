POCATELLO — As a volunteer with the North Bannock County Fire Department, Jim Devenney admits his spirits are routinely uplifted by the public’s expressions of gratitude for his service.
On Monday afternoon, Devenney and his fellow first responders returned the favor to another group of local professionals who play a critical role in keeping the public safe and healthy: the staff at Portneuf Medical Center.
At Devenney’s urging, the North Bannock County Fire Department seized upon a nationwide trend and hosted a parade of first responders Monday afternoon to show thanks for the workers at their local hospital.
At about 3 p.m., a large group of hospital workers stood on the lawn outside of their building and cheered a passing procession of fire trucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring. The parade made a loop around the hospital.
The Pocatello fire and police departments, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and U.S. Forest Service also participated.
Devenney said his department has also conducted about a dozen drive-by parades for people having birthdays recently, and he’s personally enjoyed putting smiles on faces.
“My thought behind it was just that all the first responders are always getting the thank-yous because they’re the ones at people’s houses and on the calls,” said Devenney, who makes his living in procurement with Idahoan Foods in Idaho Falls. “Hospitals are not always included in that category.”
Devenney believes COVID-19 has brought greater attention to the important sacrifices health care professionals make to keep the public safe. Though the Pocatello area hasn’t had as many COVID-19 cases as other parts of the country, Devenney noted the PMC staff has been forced to completely change “everything they do and how they do it.”
J.R. Farnsworth, chief of the North Bannock Fire Department, said local businesses, community members and other area departments have contributed about $324,000 in donations to help his fledgling fire department succeed.
“Having that deep appreciation I think goes a long way,” Farnsworth said. “Our fire department wouldn’t be where it is today without the community’s support.”
Farnsworth said Dr. Marc Farnworth, a PMC doctor, works as a volunteer with his department, as does Josiah Dahlstrom, who is the director of the Idaho State Veterans Home.
“We’ve got a lot of guys on our department who have really been impacted by this (COVID-19 pandemic). By us doing this parade, we’re kind of thanking them at the same time,” Farnsworth said.
Some of the PMC staff held signs returning the love to the first responders and others in the community who have shown them support.
“The community is just overwhelming with all of the support they’ve given us — all of the treats and gifts we’ve received,” said Kimberly Delatorre, who works for PMC’s medical records department.
Delatorre said Idaho Central Credit Union, for example, has bought donuts for PMC workers just about every week recently.
Jodi Brown, director of PMC’s education department, added, “We really work closely and tightly with our first responders. We have a very collaborative approach to health care in Southeast Idaho. That just shows we’re all on the same team and have the same goal of making sure we are taking care of our community.”
Brown explained the education department’s role during the COVID-19 crisis has been keeping hospital staff apprised of the latest recommendations to help them provide optimal care to the public. Brown said the COVID-19 situation has evolved rapidly.