Firefighters responded to two fires on Tuesday, one in Franklin County that destroyed multiple buildings and vehicles and another in Bannock County that left a person injured.
The first incident occurred in the Banida area northwest of Preston on Tuesday afternoon. It took place on the property of Von and LaDee Gregersen, located at 3129 W. 7200 N.
Thankfully, their home was not affected by the blaze, but several other buildings and vehicles were lost in the incident: a motor home, three camp trailers, two mobile homes and nine vehicles, according to the property owners. The latter were collector cars belonging to a son.
They estimate the damage to be as much as $100,000 and are hoping their insurance will help with their losses.
Fire officials believe a short in an electrical extension cord started the fire that was reported around 12:30 p.m.
Crews from Franklin County responded to the scene along with firefighters from northern Utah's Cache County (Lewiston, Richmond and Smithfield), who brought additional water tenders.
Franklin County Fire Marshall Matt Gleed said what appeared to be "giant blow torches" seen within the inferno were the result of a pressure relief valve on a 120-gallon propane tank, functioning as intended to prevent the tank from exploding. As the pressure was relieved, the escaping propane immediately ignited. Smaller 5- to 10-pound propane tanks located elsewhere in the blaze also exploded.
No people were injured in the incident, but a dog was taken to a veterinarian due to multiple injuries, including melted toenails and burned pads. The animal may also have been rendered deaf when the propane tanks exploded.
Still, the dog is expected to recover.
Other dogs were rescued before they sustained injuries.
Multiple neighbors helped during the fire, temporarily caring for some of the animals affected, bringing an extra tanker filled with water to the scene, spraying water on a shed to protect its contents and offering up food and shelter if needed.
“We have wonderful neighbors," LaDee said.
The Gregersens also expressed their appreciation for the firefighters who remained on scene for about six hours.
The second fire took place on the south end of Lundgren Road, roughly three miles south of Downey, at about 4:30 p.m.
Some equipment operating in that area likely started the brush fire that covered two acres, said Downey Fire Chief Chris Sorensen.
No structures were damaged in the incident, but one person’s hands sustained burn injuries. Sorensen didn’t have any additional details about the extent of those injuries.
Both Downey and Arimo firefighters responded to the scene and remained there for roughly three hours, Sorensen said.