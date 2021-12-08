POCATELLO — Nearly 100 children enrolled at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center will be much warmer this winter thanks to a donation of coats and mittens from the Pocatello Firefighters IAFF Union Local 187.
A few dozen firefighters and school staff endured a rather brisk December morning to help equip over 100 children with new winter mittens and about 30 children with a new coat. After receiving their winter gear, many of the children checked out the Green Machine from Idaho Central Credit Union and a fire truck, which were both at the school. ICCU and Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary partnered with the local firefighters union.
“We are giving away coats and mittens to children who may not be able to afford them on their own,” said Pocatello firefighter and union member Jason Whitcomb. “With the mittens, we wanted to make sure that each child had a good pair of winter gloves as opposed to the cotton knit gloves that many children have been wearing.”
Gloria Betzner with the Head Start program at the Lincoln Early Childhood Center says the donation from the firefighter’s union is a huge benefit to both the children at the school and their families, many of whom fall below the poverty guidelines.
“About 95 percent of our children fall at or below the federal poverty guidelines,” Betzner said. “Those who are over those guidelines most often have children with disabilities that make them eligible, or family circumstances that make them eligible. I think it would be safe to say that all our families are struggling. This makes children at-risk for becoming homeless, having lack of heat or water, hungry and having difficulties learning.”
Betzner added, “I think a lot of people might think that it’s really no big thing to buy your child a coat, but when you live on a very limited income, you may be making a decision between purchasing a coat for your child or having gas in your car. The donation of coats from the firefighters, ICCU and Portneuf makes it possible for children to be warm and for parents to have one less painful decision to make.”
The firefighters union has been donating coats as part of it’s “Operation Warm” campaign to children at Lincoln for nine consecutive years. Last year’s operation was very limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year was affected in some capacity as well, Whitcomb said. Supply shortages made finding enough coats a trying task, and rounding up 100 pairs of mittens was no easy feat either. Whitcomb said he purchased every small size glove Costco had available. Betzner echoed Whitcomb’s sentiment, noting that times are tough right about now.
“In years past the firefighters have been able to donate coats for every child, but the pandemic has made availability more of an issue,” she said. “We carefully assessed each child’s coat to make sure the zipper and buttons worked and that the coat fit properly. We only asked for coats for the children whose coat did not meet that criteria. Also, the pandemic has made it more difficult for businesses to donate to charitable projects. These are tough times.”
Firefighters serve in a professional capacity that often puts them inside or around people’s homes, and in most cases it’s not always the most positive of experiences for the homeowners, Whitcomb said. A silver lining of those situations, however, is that firefighters have a unique perspective when it comes to realizing the benefit of everyday items that some can tend to take for granted. This makes moments like the coat drive for “Operation Warm” much more impactful for the firefighters, many of whom contributed personally to ensure this year’s event was a success.
“Out obligation is always to give back and to make things better, I think that’s why many of us became firefighters in the first place,” Whitcomb said. “But this is program is important is because firefighters more than most other people spend time in people’s houses and we see what people live like on a day-to-day basis.”
Whitcomb continued, “We understand, especially with young kids, there is help that they need and we are lucky enough to be in a position to help. We all have an obligation to help each other and this is the immediate way we can do that.”