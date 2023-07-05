House fire

Pocatello firefighters pictured at the scene of the Monday evening fire at a triplex on East Center Street. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Local firefighters were quite busy over the Fourth of July holiday, responding to over 20 fires on Monday and Tuesday that were believed to have started from personal fireworks.

The Pocatello Fire Department responded to at least eight fires during the two-day span and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 blazes on the Fourth of July holiday alone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.