Local firefighters were quite busy over the Fourth of July holiday, responding to over 20 fires on Monday and Tuesday that were believed to have started from personal fireworks.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded to at least eight fires during the two-day span and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 blazes on the Fourth of July holiday alone.
Fireworks are being blamed for a Monday evening fire that damaged a triplex near the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.
The incident caused the Pocatello Fire Department to issue a warning to local residents celebrating the July 4 holiday with fireworks to be extremely careful. The Fire Department also reminded residents to only use fireworks that are legal under city of Pocatello ordinance.
Aerial and exploding fireworks are illegal in the city, the Fire Department said.
"Residents need to be really careful so that nothing catastrophic happens," Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O'Hearn said. "Even though we had a wet spring, everything's dried out and there's a great potential for fire."
The 7:30 p.m. Monday blaze at the triplex on the 1000 block of East Center Street could have easily been catastrophic.
But the Fire Department arrived quickly and had the fire contained in less than 20 minutes.
There were no injuries and two of the triplex's units suffered no damage.
The fire inflicted smoke damage on the third unit and its occupants have been temporarily displaced as a result.
The fire started when fireworks ignited a bush directly adjacent to the triplex, the Fire Department said.
The flames quickly spread to the triplex and scorched its siding and roof but firefighters miraculously kept the fire from damaging the building's interior.
Pocatello police shut down East Center Street in the area of the fire for a few hours Monday evening.
Pocatello firefighters also responded to seven other fires between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m Wednesday that were believed to have started because of personal fireworks, according to Pocatello Fire Department Deputy Chief Shane Grow.
The first of those was a brush fire reported around 9:45 p.m. on Alameda Road near the railroad tracks between McKinley and Yellowstone avenues.
Firefighters also responded to another fire in grass near a home on Teakwood Street around 11 p.m.
Smoldering, spent fireworks that ignited trash in dumpsters or garbage cans were likely to blame for five other fires that were reported between 11:40 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday, Grow said. Those fires occurred on West Halliday Street, Hiskey Street, Andrew Street, South First Avenue and McKinley Street.
No people or pets were injured as a result of the blazes and firefighters were able to extinguish the seven fires without any structures being threatened, Grow said.
According to the Post Register, Between 9 p.m. on July 4 and 6 a.m. on July 5, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to 15 fires, all of which were caused by personal fireworks.
Seven of the 15 fires were caused by people not extinguishing spent fireworks properly and then placing them in dumpsters or garbage cans, resulting in the fireworks reigniting.
Stands in East Idaho stopped selling personal fireworks the evening of July 4, but local residents are still allowed to discharge safe and sane fireworks in permitted areas through July 6.
Grow echoed a similar sentiment to Chief O’Hearn, reminding local residents to exercise caution when lighting personal fireworks.
For safely disposing of spent fireworks, Grow recommended local residents place used fireworks in a 5-gallon bucket or large receptacle full of water and soak them for 24 hours before placing them in a trash can or dumpster in order to prevent smoldering fireworks from reigniting or igniting other potential fuel sources.
