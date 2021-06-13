Local firefighters responded to a burning camper trailer and several brush fires on Friday.
The first incident, a brush fire, occurred around 11 a.m. Friday when a car traveling on Interstate 15 southbound between the Portneuf Gap and Inkom suffered a broken axle, causing one of its wheels to pop off.
Miraculously the car didn't overturn but the wheel caused sparks as it bounced off the freeway and those sparks ignited a brush fire along the side of the road, authorities said.
Pocatello Valley firefighters responded and spent about 90 minutes extinguishing the fire. The blaze scorched about a half-acre and was blocked from growing further by a frontage road along the interstate.
Around 6:20 p.m. Friday Fort Hall, Blackfoot and North Bannock firefighters responded to several brush fires caused by a passing freight train along Highway 91 in the area of the Sage Hill Casino south of Blackfoot, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
The largest of these brush fires grew to 15 acres in the area of the Interstate 15 overpass bridge at the Highway 91 exit.
There were homes near the brush fires but the flames did not damage any of them, the tribes said.
Fort Hall firefighters no sooner had extinguished the brush fires along Highway 91 around 10:20 p.m. Friday when they were called to extinguish a large bonfire outside a home on Truckerville Road in Power County. The fire had been started without a burn permit and firefighters worked with the homeowner to extinguish the flames.
Around the same time the bonfire was reported the Pocatello Fire Department responded to a burning camper trailer on the Interstate 15 South Fifth Avenue on-ramp.
Firefighters extinguished the fire but not before the flames destroyed the camper trailer.
The pickup towing the trailer did not appear to be damaged.
Firefighters said the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue.
The fire temporarily shut down the Interstate 15 South Fifth Avenue on-ramp in Pocatello.
None of Friday's fires resulted in any injuries.