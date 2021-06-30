The McCammon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire north of McCammon along Interstate 15 at 10:54 pm Tuesday.
Additional firefighters and equipment from the Inkom fire department responded to assist McCammon with a total of 3 fire engines, a water tender and 12 firefighters deployed.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and no injuries resulted from the fire which burned about 1 ¼ acres.
Firefighters remained until approximately 2:30 am Wednesday to monitor the site of the fire and extinguish remaining hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no further information is available at this time.