Multiple fires have been quickly contained in recent days thanks to the efforts of area firefighters and other responders.
Crews were able to contain a fire that started near Almo and the City of Rocks National Reserve, located in Cassia County, on Thursday morning.
The fire, which was likely caused by a roadside mower that hit a rock and threw a spark into the dry grasses, began near the junction of City of Rocks Road and Almo-Lynn Road, according to a post on the City of Rocks National Reserve’s Facebook page. The flames then continued eastward, at one point heading toward the Durfee RV park and Ward hayfields.
“The Almo fire, which started around 11:30 a.m., burned less than 8 acres due to the quick action of local residents, ACE Fire Protection Unit, and City of Rocks employees,” according to the Facebook post.
Crews were able to contain the fire by 1 p.m.
Multiple agencies also responded to a haystack fire along Sod Farm Road, located southwest of the Pocatello Regional Airport and not far from Michaud Creek Road on Thursday evening.
Additional details weren’t available on Friday, but the fire didn’t appear to have caused any structural damage.
Arimo firefighters also responded to a small brush fire south of Jensen Road and roughly a mile north of Marsh Valley High School on Thursday afternoon.
Fire department officials weren’t sure what caused that fire, but they said firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames that burned on private land with limited vegetation.
Another fire was reported 15 miles southeast of Burley on the Minidoka Ranger District on Wednesday.
Sawtooth National Forest officials say the Howell Fire was human caused.
They expected to have the fire, which covered 342 acres, contained by late Friday afternoon and said crews would continue putting out any existing hotspots on Saturday.
No injuries nor structural damage were reported in the incident. Howell Canyon Road was temporarily closed as a result of the fire but has since been reopened, officials said.