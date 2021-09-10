Two decades have passed since the Twin Towers fell from the New York skyline, and while North Bannock Fire District Chief J.R. Farnsworth will always remember where he was that fateful day, he thinks too many of us have lost sight of what we pledged to never forget.
“I think 9/11 brought back a lot of patriotism that we needed,” Farnsworth said when reflecting on the terrorist attacks on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001. “Before 9/11, we were becoming very divided and we had all sorts of social unrest. Now 20 years later and it seems we are back in that same state. We have the saying, ‘Never forget,’ but unfortunately I think we have forgotten about what it’s like to be an American and to come together as a nation. That is something that we need to find again.”
Most of all, Farnsworth remembers how shocked he was when he heard over the radio that one of the World Trade Center buildings had been struck by a large passenger jet. Farnsworth soon realized what he thought to be a baffling accident was actually an incomprehensible assault on the American way of life.
“After hearing something about it on the radio, the first thing I did was turn on the TV,” said Farnsworth, who was just getting ready to start his day in the parts department at a Pocatello car dealership. “They were talking about the first tower being hit and I was thinking, ‘Gosh, how could a pilot hit one of the towers?’ but when everyone watched the second tower get hit on live television, that’s when we all understood it was an actual terrorist attack .”
While Farnsworth always had a desire to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and become a firefighter, he says the events on 9/11 had both an immediate and lasting impact on him. He would become a firefighter in 2010, first with the Chubbuck Fire Department and now as the chief of the North Bannock Fire District. Most impactful for Farnsworth, was the tremendous courage of both New York firefighters and those onboard United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania
“Watching the Twin Towers fall and knowing there were still people inside — especially firefighters who probably knew they weren’t going to make it out of there but they still went in — that was one of the most impactful things for me,” Farnsworth said. “The other part of that day that really stuck with me was finding out about the Shanksville plane crash. The courage it must have taken for them to overtake that plane isn’t something you take lightly.
And while images of 9/11 were seared into Farnsworth’s memory, so too were the numerous changes the nation implemented to better the response to national emergencies. Many of the new policies implemented after 9/11 are integral parts of the day-to-day duties for Farnsworth and other local first responders.
“One of the big things was the improvements to the interoperability of different agencies,” Farnsworth said. “One thing they had a problem with on 9/11 was different agencies operated on different frequencies. Everyone was using 10-codes, like 10-4 or 10-50, back then and they were unique in different areas. They also came up with a national incident management system. That provided us a platform for handling both large and small emergencies and allowed us to know what type of resources were needed for a particular incident. This helped create a unified response instead of individual agencies working in silos. 9/11 completely changed the way we handle emergencies.”
Despite the current unrest and tension, Farnsworth has hope that Americans can come together like they did after 9/11 without such a tragedy occurring again.
“9/11 was just one of those events that unified us,” Farnsworth said. “They always say, ‘Celebrate like 9/12 because on that day we were all Americans.’ It’s definitely time we start treating each other like that again.”