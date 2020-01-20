POCATELLO — The owner of a local fence company says his son and a family friend are lucky to be alive after a vehicle they had been welding suddenly exploded, burst into flames and gutted the shop it was housed in on Saturday.
Though Pocatello resident Le Buetts, owner of the South Fifth Avenue business Buetts Fence Co., recently lost his shop and all the equipment stored inside, he’s actually thankful to have only lost replaceable materials during a Saturday afternoon fire that he says could have easily killed his son and his son’s good friend had it not been for a heavy, flame-retardant blanket.
“My son’s friend had just bought a new Razor (all-terrain vehicle) and wanted to put a side window on it like my son had done with his,” Buetts said. “He went over to one of the local stores, bought a ‘fireproof blanket,’ took the seats out of his new Razor and put the blanket over the gas tank to tack-weld the side window on. The moment he started welding, hot metal dripped through the blanket, burnt through the plastic gas tank and caused the Razor to explode. They would both be dead if not for the blanket, because the explosion shot through the back instead of through them. It blasted particles throughout the warehouse and through the closed garage door. They wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for that blanket.”
Buetts continued, “I am just happy that they were unharmed. Anything else can be replaced but you cannot replace people.”
After the all-terrain vehicle exploded and caught fire, flames quickly spread to envelop the shop, which is located on South Fifth Avenue north of Century High School and south of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
The Pocatello and Pocatello Valley fire departments, as well as Bannock County Search and Rescue team, quickly responded to the scene shortly after the fire was reported to authorities around 2:20 p.m, but by then, the fire had engulfed the building.
Buetts said the fire completely gutted the warehouse building, which was less than a year old, and destroyed several work trucks, two skid-steer loaders and a forklift that were parked inside. The South Fifth Avenue shop was constructed last spring and replaced Buetts' Inkom-based location that he had used for 23 years.
The fire also consumed some fencing materials, though most of Buetts’ materials were stored outside and were unaffected by the blaze, he said.
About two hours after it was reported, firefighters had contained the blaze to what remained of the building, but flames were still burning in several spots throughout Saturday evening. Smoke from the fire could be seen from many miles away for several hours.
The fire did not result in any injuries and Buetts said he has great insurance and will definitely be back and fully operational at some point in the future. In fact, Buetts said he is currently in the process of putting together a makeshift office space near the charred rubble of his old shop to be sure the business is ready for the upcoming busy season that starts in about six weeks.
“Our insurance adjusters have already been out to look at the place,” Buetts said. “We are going to build the exact same size shop in the exact same spot and keep paying for insurance. Also, we are going to try and put a portable building out there to have an office space so that I can get our guys up and going again and because a lot of our material is still out in the back.”
Buetts Fence Co., formerly known as Marshall Fence Co., was established in 1940 in Marshall, Texas. Buetts started working for the company in 1981 and assumed full ownership in 1984.
From 1984 to 1997, Buetts operated Marshall Fence in Texas but changed the name of the company to Buetts Fence when he moved the business to Pocatello to be closer to family.
From '97 up until last year, Buetts operated out of Inkom. He currently has eight employees who are receiving unemployment. He said they should be able to return to work for the upcoming busy season.
In the days since the destructive blaze, Buetts has been inundated with words of support and encouragement and has received thousands of texts, calls and emails from clients and friends asking how they can help out.
Fighting back emotion, Buetts said he wished he could personally respond to each and every person and thank them for their kind gestures.
“I am amazed at this community we live in and all the friends we have made throughout the years,” Buetts said. “To all our customers in Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, Bear Lake, Montpelier, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen and others, gracious sake, we never would have dreamed about having so much support. I have never in my life seen so much that Southeast Idaho could offer a tiny, humble fence company.”
Buetts continued, “You are all phenomenal and I want each and every one of you to know how grateful we are. We will be back.”