A Jefferson County man who reportedly killed his 3-month-old son by shaking him has signed a plea agreement to plead guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Dillon Butikofer, 20, originally was charged with two counts of felony injury to a child after Ashtonn Butikofer was hospitalized after Butikofer reportedly shook the infant while attempting to change his diaper. He also admitted to squeezing the baby.
Ashtonn died Oct. 7 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
As part of the plea agreement, which was entered on Dec. 9, Butikofer waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a jury trial. The prosecution will argue for a sentence of 3 years fixed in prison and an indeterminate sentence of 12 years, for a potential total of 15 years. The plea agreement states Butikofer will request to be sentenced to probation.
Court records state Butikofer originally told police the infant became unresponsive after he fell off his lap and hit his head on carpeted floor.
The victim was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital. Doctors told investigators the infant’s injuries were to severe to have been caused by a fall. Those injuries included bleeding on the brain, a broken clavicle and internal injuries that appeared to have partially healed.
When confronted with the inconsistency, Butikofer admitted to shaking the baby and having previously squeezed the child.
“(Ashtonn’s) presence and baby giggles will forever leave a hole in the hearts of everyone who got to meet this cute little guy,” a friend of the family wrote on a GoFundMe page that has since stopped accepting donations. “Our hearts go out to the family. This money will never be able to bring him back, but will hopefully help alleviate some of the financial burden.”
A sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 8 in Jefferson County Court. Voluntary manslaughter is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. Butikofer also pleaded guilty to one charge of felony injury to a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.