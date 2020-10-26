DOWNEY — A family is looking for a new place to stay after a late Sunday night fire ignited at their Downey home and was still burning as of early Monday morning.
The fire at the house in the 300 block of North Main Street was reported shortly before 11 p.m. by multiple Downey residents, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo and Inkom fire departments responded and as of 1:30 a.m. Monday were still on the scene battling the blaze.
The two adults and two children who resided at the house were able to safely exit their burning home and the fire has thus far not resulted in any injuries, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The Sheriff's Office said the fire has heavily damaged the home and the Red Cross is attempting to find temporary lodging for the displaced family.
North Main Street in Downey has been shut down because of the fire, which as of 1:30 a.m. Monday had not spread to any of the adjacent homes.
The Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.