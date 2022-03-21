TYHEE — A local family has used an empty railroad boxcar to create an indoor batting cage for their two kids to practice hitting year-round.
“We wanted to put it together because there’s not a lot around for the kids right now to practice on,” said Mike Higgins, father of Austin, 11, and Hailey, 8.
With the indoor batting cage in their backyard, the kids can practice more often.
The batting cage is heated and has a pitching machine and protective netting set up inside. It can be used just about any time of year for batting practice.
Mike managed to find some artificial turf for sale to install inside the boxcar to provide some cushion and better grip.
They started using the boxcar for hitting practice about a year ago. Then the ability to get in that extra practice over the winter definitely showed its value.
Hailey and Austin don't have to pick things up again from scratch in the spring when their ball season starts, which makes a noticeable difference, according to Mike.
He could tell from last year when Austin was 9 that he was hitting OK, he said.
But he and wife Celest Higgins — who's a stylist at Henry's Hair Design in Pocatello— saw a noticeable improvement when both Austin and Hailey could use the boxcar to practice more often, he said.
After Austin's first year of practicing there he was leading the team in batting average, said Mike, who’s 6-9.
And Austin, who's 5-foot-2, also led the Chubbuck Crush team of the Rocky Mountain Baseball League in triples and just missed hitting his first home run.
He also plays first base and has lots of practice at what he calls his favorite position.
Hailey did well in T-ball and will graduate this year from T-ball to Chubbuck girls fastpitch softball.
And the kids' grandfather, Don Lewis, helps keep the momentum going by bringing Austin and Hailey out to the boxcar to practice.
But the whole project didn’t happen overnight.
It was a big effort last year to clean out all the junk in the boxcar — which had been there for many years — and prep it to become a batting cage.
“It took us awhile,” Don Lewis said.
Then they used about 15 gallons of paint to spray down the inside of the renovated boxcar.
They also set up a heating system to keep it warm inside during the winter, Mike said.
And Mike found some artificial turf that someone in Utah was selling and they used in the railroad car.
The turf, which has rubber beads in it, gave the indoor batting cage more traction, Mike said.
“We thought this mat would help out and it’s helping out a lot,” he said.
Overall the project took about a year to complete according to Mike.
Now both Hailey and Austin can get in a lot more practice.
Hailey is playing T-ball and the extra practice made a noticeable difference for her, too, Mike said.
“It helped him out and it helped my daughter out,” he said. “She was hitting bombs, too.”
And having that venue is important because there aren’t many other places to practice hitting in the immediate Pocatello area.
Yet in warm-weather states, the players get a chance to practice their hitting and other aspects of the game nearly any time.
And local teams play a lot of teams from Utah.
So every once in a while some of Austin's teammates will come to the boxcar to practice.
“Not a whole bunch, but they know they can come out here and practice,” Mike said.
And he looks forward to seeing the impact later in the spring.
“Austin got better last year and this year it will be fun to see how much improvement he has made,” Mike said.
Mike used to play baseball, too, but then he broke his ankle during a game.
“After that my baseball career was over,” he said.
Austin, meanwhile, also plays basketball in addition to baseball.
But baseball is a popular sport in the family going way back.
Overall, the season generally starts in April and runs into July, Mike said.
So players need to be prepared.
“It makes a lot of difference being able to practice whenever,” Mike said.
Austin has already improved considerably Don Lewis said.
Overall, it cost about $600 to prepare the railcar as a batting cage, according to Mike.
And Hailey and Austin both say they like being able to practice hitting any time they want.
"We thought this would help and it's been helping out quite a bit," Mike said.