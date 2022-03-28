BLACKFOOT — Jared Walton is a positive example of the possibilities of a person with Down syndrome.
His parents, Carey and Kim Walton of Blackfoot, describe him as “pure joy, happiness, and love. He has been spunky, fun, and enjoyable from day one.”
Jared is extremely social. He loved school, was actively involved in school events, and made lifelong friends. He earned his high school diploma and proudly walked the graduation line with his classmates. He has participated in city sports programs, bowled in United States Bowling Congress sanctioned leagues and state tournaments, played church sports, actively participates in Special Olympics, and he is an Eagle Scout. He currently serves a church mission where once a week he helps distribute food to those in need. He is known as the “Milkman.” As a 39-year-old adult, he is still very social. He enjoys spending time with family and friends, and loves to travel.
He and his parents and other Down syndrome advocates were on hand March 21 in Gov. Brad Little’s office in Boise as Little signed Senate Bill 1270, the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Information Act, into law. Jared had his picture taken with the governor.
“I can’t even begin to list the number of individuals who say knowing him has changed their lives. He is well-known and accepted in our community,” Carey Walton says.
The law, which goes into effect July 1, requires the state Department of Health and Welfare to develop an “up-to-date, evidence-based support sheet about Down syndrome that has been reviewed by medical experts and the Idaho Down Syndrome Council,” and to provide it to health care practitioners who would be required to provide it to expectant parents receiving such a diagnosis. The information sheet also would include contact information for support groups and organizations that deal with Down syndrome.
The bill also requires Health and Welfare to post the information on its website, and to meet annually with the Idaho Down Syndrome Council to ensure the information sheet is kept up to date.
Jared was born in 1982, long before genetic screening was available, Carey said.
“We were told in the delivery room that there may be chromosome issues with our child,” she added. “Then we were told they suspected Down syndrome. When we asked what that was, we were told it was just another term for Mongoloid. When we asked what that was, we were told not to worry. A doctor told me he recommended I take him home and just love him, but I also had the option of having him institutionalized. Another doctor told me not to hate my husband if he left, as it was difficult for men to handle these things. These weren’t exactly encouraging words. I remember sitting in my hospital bed holding my baby and crying because I had no idea what the future held for him or for us. We were very scared and lost. No one we knew could help us, none of them knew anything about Down syndrome.”
Times have changed. The term used to describe Jared in the past is now considered offensive. The act that was signed reflects that change.
Carey said as devastating as it was when the diagnosis for Jared was given, 40 years later, things have been just as bad or worse for parents who get a diagnosis of Down syndrome. With modern medicine, testing reveals a Down syndrome diagnosis early on and parents are informed on how much time they have left to abort if that is what they want to do, but no educational information has been provided.
“This breaks my heart,” she said. “I know if these parents could meet our Jared, they would see the unconditional love and true joy of life.”
Carey said Jared went to the Child Development Center, which no longer exists, from the time he was at a month old. He started going an hour a day, one day a week, and worked up to half a day four days a week. That continued until he started kindergarten. Jared received therapy and training and Carey received education.
“Unfortunately, our insurance companies considered these services education and training and would not pay for them,” Carey said. “We both worked so Jared was not eligible for any financial or medical services. We paid for these services for years after he left the program, but every dollar we spent was priceless for what we received in return.”
Carey said one of the hardest things they faced was public perception. People did not understand Down syndrome and were shocked when they would take Jared places.
“They were not used to seeing ‘these kids’ in public,” she said. “Fortunately, we come from a small community and Jared has a larger-than-life personality. People quickly figured out Jared would not be ignored, no matter how hard you tried. He was known to chase people down and let them know that he said hi and they should say hi back. We are so grateful for our community, school district, and individuals who stood up for him and let him be himself.”
Carey said that when the governor signed the bill, all she could do was cry.
“This means others won’t have to go through so much of the unknown, they will have resources and information,” she added. “Nothing is worse than wondering why you are not happy and excited when you just had a baby.
“The passing of this bill brings back a flood of memories, good and bad. It reminds us of our struggles and fears as well as the uncertainty we faced. We wish other parents wouldn’t have had to face these same challenges but are so grateful to know things will change; parents can now be informed and educated. Hopefully this will reduce fear and shed light on how bright the future can be.”