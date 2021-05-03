CHUBBUCK — The family that owns Tyhee Enterprises at the intersection of Tyhee Road and North Yellowstone Highway says a focus on treating customers the way they would want to be treated is a critical focus of the business.
Johnnie Cowan, who owns the business with his wife, Odelia, says that their focus on treating customers right has served the business well over the years since it opened in 1986.
“If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be here,” Johnnie Cowan said. “They are our backbone.”
And now they see quite a few people come in on any given day.
That’s why he stresses so strongly to his four employees the importance of treating customers well.
“Treat everybody like you would want to be treated because they’re not going to come back if you don’t treat them right,” he said.
The pawn shop, food and convenience store in the Tyhee area, north of Chubbuck, is a one-stop shopping place.
Among its other offerings are sporting goods, tools and jewelry.
It got started when Cowan’s late father and brother went together and bought a country store.
Cowan has been running the business since 2008 when his mother, Virginia Cowan, passed away.
He says the business, which marks its anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day, has been strong, though he doesn’t see as many people from the central part of Pocatello.
“I get more of this side, unless people are not getting what they want from other places,” Cowan said.
He calls the business a good place for people to look for items when other attempts haven’t worked out.
Cowan says they have a huge variety of items in the store.
They’ve got Native American bead work and bows and deer mounts. The store has a rustic ambiance, with deer mounts prominently displayed on the walls.
Customer traffic slows a bit during the winter.
“People don’t like getting out in the cold, but we do what we can,” Cowan said.
So far they have been managing to get by during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Further, his daughter Ashley works at the business. Cowan is prepping her to one day take it over.
If she continues, she would be the third generation to run the business, Cowan said.
“If not, we might get rid of it all together,” Cowan said. “It’s all up to her.”
But he says he’s not planning on retiring anytime soon. He’ll be at it for the foreseeable future.
“I tell everybody I’ll probably die behind the counter,” Cowan said.
He says it’s just an enjoyable business.
“I always say it’s never a dull moment,” he said.
His customers provide the best part of the job.
“We run it like a mom-and pop-store so we kind of know everybody and everybody knows us,” Cowan said.
Tyhee Enterprises is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number for the business is 208-237-0444.