A local family is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since late last year.
The family of 28-year-old Tyrell F.G. Lyons, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Fort Hall resident, have been searching for him since Dec. 22 and are asking for the public’s help in finding him, according to an online fundraiser.
Lyons left his home on the Fort Hall Reservation on Aug. 17, 2021, to receive help at a substance abuse treatment facility in Washington state, the GoFundMe.com fundraiser states. The online fundraiser campaign is accessible by visiting gofund.me/812c8091.
The last known whereabouts for Lyons was Gig Harbor, a city in Pierce County, Washington, near Tacoma. He was officially reported missing with the Tacoma Police Department on Monday, authorities in Washington told the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.
Lyons called his sister on Dec. 22, 2021, telling her that he was getting out of treatment and wanted to meet her. He has not been heard from since.
Lyons’ family has partnered with a private organization that focuses on locating missing indigenous people and helping Native American causes. The online fundraiser was established to help provide some monetary help associated with the cost of the private organization, the GoFundMe states.
Anyone with any information about Lyons or his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Tacoma Police Department at 253-798-4721, the Fort Hall Police Department at (208) 238-4000 or a local non-emergency police number.