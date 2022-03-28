A Southeast Idaho native and lifelong dancer who helped create a revolutionary line of athletic compression socks will be featured on ABC's "Shark Tank" show this Friday.
Kaycee Jones, born and raised in American Falls and a former Idaho State University student, co-founded Apolla Performance alongside her friends and fellow dancers Aiesha Ashby, of Texas, and Brianne Zborowski, of Michigan, in 2016.
Apolla Performance sells a first-of-its-kind, scientifically designed, shock-absorbing compression sock, the idea for which was born in 2014 while Jones and Zborowski were sitting on a small Florida beach with their newborn sons.
The socks are specially made to absorb impact and prevent foot injuries among dancers and other athletes, but Apolla has expanded since its launch to include several different styles of sock, all aimed at comfort and injury prevention for "everyone with feet."
Jones said she saw a need for the socks in her own life because she was constantly suffering injuries from dancing, and dancers, she said, suffer knee-down injuries at twice the rate of football players from overuse, repetitive strain and inflammation.
"Our socks use a patented targeted compression that is able to lift and stabilize key points of the feet and ankles to reduce how much inflammation happens while you're dancing," Jones said. "And you can also continue to wear them when you're not dancing to improve recovery and create more efficient circulation and blood flow."
Apolla first launched small in the dance community but has since sold tens of thousands of pairs of socks to a range of customers in 46 different countries.
Jones said the idea to audition for "Shark Tank" came at a time when Apolla sought to expand further out of the dance market and with growth, she "really wanted to go big."
The "Shark Tank" application and audition process took about a year with a lot of work and waiting, but Apolla is finally going to be featured on the show at 6 p.m. on April 1.
Jones couldn't reveal much about her pitch, but she called pitching Apolla to the lineup of celebrity billionaire investors on "Shark Tank" an "out-of-body experience."
"I grew up watching 'Shark Tank.' It's always been one of my favorite shows, and it really truly was something that was a dream of mine to create something and be on the show some day," she said. "So, to actually be standing there was absolutely surreal. It was insanely intimidating and exciting and terrifying all at once."
While Jones now lives in Florida with her husband and their sons, her mother Kaydene Gilbert, a career dance instructor and dance studio owner in American Falls, is a Pocatello resident along with several of Jones's other relatives.
Jones said she's excited for people to see her and Zborowski's pitch on Friday, and she hopes people don't think she's crazy because of her energy and quirkiness.
"If they know me, they won't be surprised because I'm a pretty silly person, but if they don't know me, they may think we're absolutely crazy," she said. "One thing we know for sure is that we made great television. So, I hope people are entertained, but then most of all, I really hope that people are endeared to the point that they're willing to check us out and learn more about us. We're real people. We've built this from the ground up, and we've made a product that people can really rely on and trust."