POCATELLO — Few people give a second thought to the products they return or exchange because the size is wrong, the package is damaged or the incorrect item was shipped.
But as the saying goes, “One man’s junk is another man’s treasure,” and one local man has modeled his newest business around the idea of reselling items major retailers have moved on from.
James Rutherford, a 36-year-old Pocatello entrepreneur, recently launched Snake River Thrift, a business that utilizes a former mechanic shop on the 1300 block of North Arthur Avenue as a warehouse to store merchandise Rutherford sells in both a local online auction and on eBay.
“I have been at this type of business for quite a while as it was somewhat of a necessity just to survive,” Rutherford said. “But now the real reason I do this is so that I am not on the road truck driving and away from my family for extended periods of time.”
According to consumer reports, Americans in 2019 spent $601.75 billion shopping online with U.S. merchants. A whopping 30 percent of those purchases were returned. Obtaining returned items and reselling them at a fraction of the cost was an opportunity Rutherford couldn’t pass up.
But unlike the popular saying, for Rutherford, what happened in Vegas didn’t stay there. Rutherford first started purchasing large liquidation pallets a few years ago while living in Las Vegas about one mile from a large warehouse and distribution hub. He worked his way from acquiring a few pallets at a time to purchasing enough at once to stuff a 26-foot storage unit to the brim.
His business model was lucrative, fueled by a metropolitan population of over 2 million people with diverse income levels. Whether it was high-end electronics such as robotic vacuum cleaners, or inexpensive home appliances like coffee pots, Rutherford was never hard pressed to move his merchandise.
“Business was booming right off the bat,” Rutherford said. “It wasn’t every day, but there were some days where I was making $3,000 to $4,000. At one point we we’re making about $20,000 per month in sales.”
And then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. A region heavily reliant upon travel, discretionary spending and large gatherings essentially became reminiscent of the ghost towns Rutherford was familiar with growing up in the Gem State as casinos, bars and “basically everything except for Walmart was closed down,” Rutherford said.
“I peaked and the COVID-19 hit and I flatlined,” Rutherford said.
That’s when Rutherford decided to come back home. Initially, he opened Snake River Thrift in October 2020 with the intention of reselling liquidated items from the warehouse on North Arthur Avenue. But Rutherford quickly realized the purchasing philosophy that fostered his business model in the first place was also responsible for limiting his local success, in that most consumers prefer to shop online.
“Brick and mortar storefronts continue to struggle while online shopping continues to grow and grow,” Rutherford said.
That’s when Rutherford came up with the idea to transition the mechanic shop into a warehouse to store merchandise he could sell online, via local auction and eBay, stocking his inventory with regular trips to Las Vegas to pick up liquidation pallets.
Rutherford’s latest auction, which included various home appliances, furniture and electronics, opened with pre-bidding on Jan. 28 and is accessible by visiting snakeriverthriftllc.hibid.com. The auction will officially open at 10 a.m. Saturday with bidding on the last item closing at 3 p.m. Rutherford offers shipping as well as local pick up for items sold in the online auction.
His online eBay marketplace, which features more high-end products, is accessible by visiting tinyurl.com/1cfj59mg. While he said it was possible to arrange local pickup for items listed on eBay, any purchase actually finalized on eBay would only be available via shipping.
Rutherford can be reached directly at snakeriverauctions208@gmail.com or via his business' Facebook page Snake River Thrift.
A father of three, Rutherford has also put his young boys to work in the warehouse, rewarding their hard work of labeling and tagging products with a free toy or two from a purchased pallet.
While his latest business venture offered him more time to be with his family, he is unsure what lies in store next. For now, he’s comfortable with selling items online and hasn’t yet decided if he’ll open the warehouse back up for a brick and mortar storefront.
“You know what they say: You can’t be everything to everyone. You need to choose your lane,” Rutherford said. “And I think I’ve chosen the best lane for me and I’m looking forward to what the future holds.