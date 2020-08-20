IDAHO FALLS — Gov. Brad Little spoke with teachers from two local school districts on Thursday about how the state could help support online school resources during the regular legislative session in 2021.
Representatives from the online schools in Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Jefferson Joint School District 251 met with Little, Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
Little said that the “education gap” for poor students in Idaho was one of his major concerns as he looked at the continued effects of the coronavirus. He asked the districts to see how much the cancellation of classes during the spring had affected student preparedness coming into the new school year.
“I worry that when we go back to school as normal, each classroom will be slowed down because of that gap between the students that have that access at home and that support system and those that don’t,” Little said.
Bedke asked the two districts about how many students they had going online and how their attendance, and the related state funding, was being affected by families leaving to homeschool their kids. Rigby teachers said that about 5 percent of their elementary school parents had chosen the district’s online school for their children but that overall enrollment was expected to keep rising.
District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said enrollment at Bonneville Online Elementary School has gone from around 300 students last year to 600 heading into the fall. When the district capped enrollment for the online schools earlier this month and began providing parents an alternate opt-in approach to online courses, another 300 families signed up.
That enrollment growth meant hiring 11 teachers for Bonneville Online Elementary this summer, many moving within the district. Woolstenhulme said those teachers then had to be replaced with new hires and that District 93 was having to use its fund balances to pay for the additional educators.
“It creates a big need for those teachers at those specific online schools, but it doesn’t reduce the need for teachers across the district,” Woolstenhulme said.
When it came to how districts approach online education, the consensus from the two districts was that having a single online platform for teachers was better. Bonneville had all teachers switch to Google Classroom during the spring, while Jefferson used Schoology to manage its online material.
Levi Jaynes, principal of the recently created Rigby Virtual Academy, said that having a single platform used within a district was more important right now than forcing all districts to use the same online methods. Jaynes added that common approaches and pooled resources would be more important to help smaller school districts with their online lessons.
“It’s the smaller districts that are going to lose their kids and that don’t have the resources to provide a different mode of education to them,” Jaynes said.
Several Bonneville teachers said that the biggest challenge was to prepare parents for the different approach that is required for helping their student in online classes. Kass Cornish said that parents needed to become “learning coaches” and needed to have resources available online or over the phone to help them with any questions they had about the process.
Cornish and other teachers also asked for districts to continue providing their current teachers with information on online learning. Those efforts have been ongoing at some school districts and through the Idaho Digital Learning Academy, but Cornish said that the “new breed” of in-demand teachers would have that experience for years going forward.
“I don’t think this is a fad. I don’t think it will be to this extent, but we live in a society that loves options, and I think families will continue to look for that option for online classes,” Cornish said.