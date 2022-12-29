Lorelai is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Lorelai is an affectionate and playful cat who has been patiently waiting for her forever home for a very long time. She is initially shy but becomes loving and friendly once she learns to trust her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lorelai, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Trixie is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 4-year-old spayed female. She is a German Shepherd mix and is the type of dog that loves to go on adventures and then spend the evening lounging around. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Trixie, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Jerry is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Jerry is a pit mix and came in as a stray with a loud, intimidating expression but he can’t help how he looks! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jerry, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Lucky is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. Lucky is a pit mix and the sweetest boy you will ever meet! He loves to snuggle, and he gives the best kisses. He is a big boy, but it is because he is full of love! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucky, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Forest and Mischief are currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and are both 2-year-old neutered males. They are bonded and must be adopted as a pair. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Forest and Mischief, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Smudge and Piper are currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and are both 9 months old. Smudge is a neuter male and Piper is a spayed female. They are bonded and must be adopted as a pair. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Smudge and Piper, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Cassy and Sassy are currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and are both 9-month-old spayed females. Smudge is a neuter male and Piper is a spayed female. They are bonded and must be adopted as a pair. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Cassy and Sassy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Grouchy Max is currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Grouchy Max, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German Shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and loves taking naps with a blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 1-year-old neutered male. Oliver Junior is a mixed breed, highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver Junior, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bogart is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Bogart loves to eat as much as he loves to cuddle. He is FIV+, meaning that he is positively awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bogart, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Shinju is a Husky-lab mix with a medical epileptic condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. She loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a six-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Lorelai is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Lorelai is an affectionate and playful cat who has been patiently waiting for her forever home for a very long time. She is initially shy but becomes loving and friendly once she learns to trust her humans. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lorelai, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Pumpkin is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Pumpkin, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Ziggy is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old, neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ziggy, please contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Trixie is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 4-year-old spayed female. She is a German Shepherd mix and is the type of dog that loves to go on adventures and then spend the evening lounging around. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Trixie, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ricky is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ricky, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Snuggles is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 7-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for five months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Snuggles, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Oliver is currently being fostered through Bannock Feral Friends and is a 6-month-old neutered male. He has been in foster care for four months. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver, contact Katie Christian at 208-530-6361.
Oreo is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello Animal Shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Oreo is a Shepherd mix and a smart girl! She knows how to open gates, so she will need a family that will give her the attention she needs. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oreo, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Jerry is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Jerry is a pit mix and came in as a stray with a loud, intimidating expression but he can’t help how he looks! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Jerry, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Ladybug is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Ladybug is a Shepherd/Heeler mix and a long-term resident hoping to find a good home. She is very active and loves to play fetch. She does not like the other dogs or cats at the shelter, but she loves every person she has met. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Ladybug, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Lucky is currently up for adoption at the Pocatello animal shelter and is a 5-year-old neutered male. Lucky is a pit mix and the sweetest boy you will ever meet! He loves to snuggle, and he gives the best kisses. He is a big boy, but it is because he is full of love! If you are interested or have questions about adopting Lucky, contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.
Forest and Mischief are currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and are both 2-year-old neutered males. They are bonded and must be adopted as a pair. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Forest and Mischief, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Smudge and Piper are currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and are both 9 months old. Smudge is a neuter male and Piper is a spayed female. They are bonded and must be adopted as a pair. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Smudge and Piper, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Cassy and Sassy are currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and are both 9-month-old spayed females. Smudge is a neuter male and Piper is a spayed female. They are bonded and must be adopted as a pair. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Cassy and Sassy, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Grouchy Max is currently being fostered through the Bannock Humane Society and is a 6-month-old spayed female. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Grouchy Max, contact Cathy Angle at 208-241-2095.
Bonnie is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is an 8-month-old spayed female. Bonnie is a German Shepherd mix and an active little lady full of play. She loves being outside and loves taking naps with a blanket. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bonnie, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Oliver Junior is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 1-year-old neutered male. Oliver Junior is a mixed breed, highly social and loves being around people and other dogs. He also loves to run and play. He is a true big puppy. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Oliver Junior, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Bogart is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old neutered male. Bogart loves to eat as much as he loves to cuddle. He is FIV+, meaning that he is positively awesome. While in the past it has been recommended that FIV+ cats should live in single cat households, current research reveals that FIV+ cats are able to successfully cohabitate with their FIV- peers, without any risk of transmission. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Bogart, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
Shinju is currently being fostered through Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue and is a 2-year-old spayed female. Shinju is a Husky-lab mix with a medical epileptic condition that is managed well with low-cost medications. She loves attention, treats and belly rubs. She has attended a six-week puppy training class and responds to her name and some commands. If you are interested or have questions about adopting Shinju, contact Ronna Martinez at 208-220-9915.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.