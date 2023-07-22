POCATELLO — A local veterinarian who has served with regional, state and national vet associations was recently recognized as the Idaho Veterinarian of 2023 at the annual Idaho Veterinarian Medical Association conference.
Dr. Sherilynn Burkman, a veterinarian at Alta Animal Hospital in Pocatello and an officer of the IVMA, explained that the news from officials prior to the conference that she would be receiving the award — the highest honor for vets in the state of Idaho — came as a complete surprise.
“I know quite a few recipients of the veterinarian of the year award, and these are just absolutely incredible colleagues,” Burkman said. “They are those who are just tirelessly working to advance our profession… and are always doing good things and so many of these people are my heroes.... It was really an incredible honor and not one that I expected at all.”
Since moving to Idaho 16 years ago, Burkman has dived into roles dedicated towards boosting veterinarian voices in legislation. She has held several positions on a regional level, such as vice president and president of the Eastern Idaho Veterinary Medical Association, on a state level was president of the IVMA in 2016 and currently serves as an officer, and on a national level she serves as one of Idaho’s two delegates for the American Veterinary Medical Association where she represents the Gem State’s veterinarians.
During her time with the IVMA she has pushed for creating its One Health Committee that she currently leads, which promotes improving health of all types — animal, human, environmental and more — on a unified front.
“One Health is the premise that animal health, human health, plant health, environmental health are all interconnected,” Burkman said. “So we would all benefit from much more coordination and collaboration between these (entities).”
Since establishing One Health, Burkman explained they’ve worked on promoting 11 health collaborations around the state, some of which focus on zoonotic diseases — meaning diseases that can be passed from animal to human — and antimicrobial resistance.
“Antibiotic resistance is a huge, huge problem and it’s only getting to be more of a problem,” Burkman said. “And in terms of zoonotic disease, of all the infectious diseases in humans about 60% are zoonotic diseases, and of the newer infectious diseases, what we call the emerging ones, it’s about 75%. So by addressing infectious disease in animals, we are absolutely addressing and protecting the health of people.”
In addition to promoting continuing education on zoonotic diseases, when COVID-19 hit One Health coordinated with several public health district committees across the state to provide personal protective equipment for health practitioners.
One notable case occurred when Burkman and her team heard of some Idaho veterinarians who had run out of masks and were wearing two-week old disposable ones that “were in tatters.”
“I was like, ‘Oh, no. That’s not going to work,'” she said, explaining that she racked her brain for anyone she might know who would sew longer-term masks. “I was able to coordinate about a dozen people who were much handier sewing than I am, and they turned out fabric face masks. So I was able to coordinate with the IVMA to create a forum for supplies and shipping, and we set up a web form for veterinary clinics across the state to sign up and list how many employees they had and we’d send them fabric masks for free. We ended up distributing over 500 masks to veterinary clinics all across the state, which freed up disposable masks that we could donate to public health.”
Burkman said she's very appreciative of the letter about her that was read at the IVMA award conference in Twin Falls last month.
The letter, which Burkman said was “extraordinarily kind,” was written by Dr. Rena Carlson, then president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association and a past owner of Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck.
“She’s absolutely amazing and she’s one of the past recipients of the veterinarian of the year award unsurprisingly,” Burkman said. “Dr. Carlson was one of the first colleagues I met in Idaho and it was Carlson who was one of the first to encourage me to get involved in the regional associations.”
Though Carlson was not able to attend last month's IVMA awards conference, Burkman explained that then-AVMA President Dr. Lori Teller read the letter.
“This was something I did not expect at all, but because Dr. Carlson couldn’t be there… Dr. Lori Teller, who is not from Idaho… attended our conference and read that letter after I was announced as the recipient (of the state veterinarian of the year award),” Burkman said. “It was extraordinarily kind and I was very touched that first Dr. Carlson took the time to write something so kind and also that our AVMA President Dr. Teller took the time to be there and deliver that letter.”
In addition to all of the work and time she commits to the field of veterinary medicine, Burkman has written several fictional books that have been published. The books touch on veterinarians — and dragons.
“My Dragon Doc tales are novels that are basically modern fantasy,” she said. “They’re about a veterinarian who treats dragons. They're really fun, and I write these in my quote unquote spare time. It involves a lot of caffeine.”
She explained that she hopes to turn the books into a series and one day wants to write a veterinary medicine textbook about dragon medicine, which would be a companion to the series. Her books are currently published through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and she has readers across the U.S. and even from different countries — United Kingdom, Germany and Australia, to name a few.
“I’ll hear from readers overseas,” Burkman said. “It's a lot of fun.”
For those interested in learning more about her novels, visit thedragondoc.com.
