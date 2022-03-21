We continue to go to Chernivtsi, Ukraine, with my team of five every morning. It takes about 30 minutes to successfully walk across the border into Ukraine.
Many check points and usually many people lined up to hopefully escape into Romania. Babies, children, mothers, dogs, cats, elderly people carrying what they can in suitcases. I am amazed how good the children are — they stand in long cold lines and I never hear them complain.
Maybe they are too afraid or hope it is a crazy game they have been thrown into. They cannot escape the tears of their mothers, and their fathers turning around before they reach the border crossing with one last hug. Yesterday in a refugee shelter a mother was crying so hard she was shaking as I held her in my arms and her sick 7-year-old rubbed her back and told her he loved her.
More refugees coming every day to the shelters in Chernivtsi with horror stories. These people are hoping to have reached a safe place in Ukraine. They do not want to leave their country and many have no relatives or money to try. They feel strongly Ukraine will win this war.
They will never give up! We try to visit as many shelters as we can providing medical care. Everyone is so grateful and it inspires them that even Americans care! I am inspired by them every day!!!
We have a Ukranian man who drives us an hour every morning to reach this town snd bring us back in the evening. This morning they again bombed Lviv, which is 150 miles away. Our town has no military targets and it feels safe but at night the sirens go off detecting missiles over Ukraine and everyone has to go to the bomb shelters — freezing underground rooms and sit on cement floors for hours.
People reassuring themselves no bomb will come but remembering the bombs they just escaped. Of course I sleep in Romania. I am privileged. I am learning so much from these people — resilience, courage, smiling in the face of disaster and never giving up hope! I, too, think Ukraine will win this war and live in peace. I pray Putin will not use chemical weapons or worse. We deserve peace!!!
Dr. Georgia Milan is the medical director of Pocatello Free Clinic. She often travels abroad to help refugees in dire need of aid with the Montana-based organization Hands on Global and is currently in Romania providing aid to Ukrainian refugees.