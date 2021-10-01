POCATELLO — Dr. Fahim Rahim has grown too accustomed recently to that sinking feeling of seeing a housekeeper's cart outside of a patient's room while making rounds at Eastern Idaho intensive care units.
It means another good person has died from a totally preventable cause, and the odds are that someone else with the same affliction, COVID-19, will soon move in. About 90 percent of coronavirus patients admitted to those rooms have opted against receiving a safe and effective vaccine, the local nephrologist explained.
Rahim sees no end to the needless deaths — attributable, in his mind, to rampant misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and the unfortunate politicization of a medical issue, which has entrenched people in their positions. He fears lasting mental health consequences for the doctors, nurses, cafeteria workers, housekeeping staff and others who have witnessed gruesome scenes while working endless hours in hospitals.
"No matter how long we do it, it's not easy to lose a patient," Rahim said. "Two days ago I lost three patients to COVID in the same day."
As of Friday night, 308 people had died from COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho and there were 1,158 active coronavirus cases within the region.
Rahim would like local hospitals to start offering free counseling services to the workers who have endured the loss of so many patients.
"I'm not seeing us turning a corner. ... We are in a crisis and we will remain in a crisis until we get enough folks vaccinated," Rahim said. "Eventually, (medical staff) will give up. I had a doctor text me the other day so frustrated and he said, 'I don't see an end to it.'"
Rahim estimates his caseload of nephrology patients at Eastern Idaho ICUs has more than doubled amid the ongoing surge caused by the coronavirus delta variant. He explained after COVID-19 attacks the lungs, it commonly moves on to the kidneys. He estimates more than 80 percent of coronavirus patients in ICUs also have kidney failure.
"We are doing more dialysis in the ICUs than ever before in the history of our practice," Rahim said.
Rahim spoke with one of his dialysis nurses on Wednesday who had come off of a shift that started at 7 a.m. and ended at 2 a.m. Amid the surge, Rahim's typical shift starts at about 5 a.m. and ends between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. He considers it unavoidable that the long hours by staff will affect the quality of care they deliver.
Jill McQuary, a nurse at PMC's ICU, added via email, "This pandemic is making strong nurses sad and tired and all we want to do is care for your loved ones.”
Rahim sees a simple — if not easy — way out of the mess. People need to show more compassion and understanding toward one another, and the national dialogue about the pandemic must avoid politicizing a medical issue. In short, he believes the public must embrace a civil dialogue and stop "shooting bullets."
"They should have been alive," Rahim said of the COVID-19 patients he's lost. "The fault lies in that we took a health care subject and turned it into a political drama. This has nothing to do with politics. I have seen liberals not vaccinated and I have seen conservatives not vaccinated."
In general, Rahim doesn't condone COVID-19 mandates — though he agrees it's a good idea to require masks in schools to limit the spread of COVID-19 among minors. He noted people who are hesitant about the vaccine have real fears and need to hear the scientific data delivered without judgment to reach the right decision on their own.
"No mandate in the world can make people do the right thing," Rahim said. "We need to acknowledge people's fears and approach it in a more compassionate and understanding way, based on science, without judging anyone."
Rahim estimates he and his staff have succeeded in convincing nearly 80 percent of patients who have come in hesitant about the vaccine to get their shots. Rahim tells them, "I'm not going to judge you for your decision, but let's have a conversation."
He reminds them that he's been their doctor for years and has never led them astray before, and he points out that he and his entire family have been vaccinated.
"We are all in this together," Rahim said. "Nobody wants to lose a loved one. Imagine losing two parents in a week."
Rahim recently took his family on a much-needed three-day getaway to Mexico City. There, he witnessed a city of about 25 million people who have united behind the cause of beating the virus. He doesn't recall seeing a single person who wasn't wearing a face mask during the trip. It baffles Rahim that the same thing hasn't happened in Idaho and in the U.S. as a whole.
If the current state of polarization on the issue is left unchecked, Rahim warns the consequences to the community will grow increasingly dire.
Local hospitals are already too full, he said. For example, it recently took Rahim three days of calling Eastern Idaho hospitals before he finally found a room for a patient who lives in Grace and was experiencing severe kidney failure. Hospitals in Northern Idaho and the Magic and Treasure valleys are already operating under crisis standards of care, acknowledging the quality of the health care they deliver may be reduced to keep as many people alive as possible.
"People who are dealing with what we would otherwise call urgent matters of health care are truly suffering because they are unable to get help," Rahim said. "If somebody tells me this is not a crisis that is absurd."
Mike Bauer, CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, said he and other regional hospital administrators communicate regularly about their situations. Nonetheless, it's been tough lately for his critical access hospital to place patients who require higher levels of care in larger facilities. Every hospital in the state seems to be operating at or above capacity, he said.
"We're having to expand our outreach to facilities we don't normally work with," Bauer said. "Everyone has been collaborative and wants to help but we're all, I think, in a really tough spot."
Bauer is concerned about the impacts of these "hard times" on his workers.
In parts of Idaho, and throughout much of the U.S., health care workers have reported receiving threats while wearing their scrubs in public from confused, grieving people who have lost someone to COVID-19 but remain convinced the pandemic has been overblown. Rahim used to feel pride when wearing his scrubs in public. Now he admits it makes him a bit uneasy.
But Rahim insists it's also not necessary to thank health care workers or to feel sorry for them. The best way to support health care workers who are growing weary amid the recent surge, in his opinion, is to see past the misinformation, talk to friends in health care, get the real facts and get vaccinated.
"Your doctors will never misguide you," Rahim said.