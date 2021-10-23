During what has been one of the most competitive housing markets in Southeast Idaho’s history, several local developers say an Idaho Power policy regarding utility trenches is stymieing the construction of new homes.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke to several developers in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area that say Idaho Power’s policy to not allow independent contractors to dig trenches for utility connections for new subdivisions has resulted in delays lasting months.
Each developer noted the issues don’t fall directly on the Idaho Power employees in charge of scheduling trench digging and electric utility installation, but rather it’s the process itself that needs overhauling.
“Right now there is a log jam where people cannot get developments finished because they cannot get their joint trench installed in time,” said Pocatello attorney Patrick Davis, who represents several developers in Bannock County. “We have builders that have loans to pay and cannot get people into these houses because they are waiting to put pavement down and can’t because of this joint trenching issue.”
Heath Schab, a construction inspection manager with Idaho Power, says the utility company works with two contractors to install joint trenches. As the name implies, joint trenching is the process of installing numerous utilities — power, gas and telecommunications — in a single trench for an entire subdivision. Wet utilities such as water and sewer lines are installed in a separate trench.
Schab says the process begins with a developer contacting Idaho Power with interest in adding utility service to a certain amount of lots. Idaho Power then designs the lot, provides a quote to the client and then sends the job over to the respective joint trench team once payment is received and a work order is signed.
“We have two employees that coordinate all that work, one in Boise that handles work from Mountain Home to the west and another in Twin Falls that handles Southwest and East Idaho including Pocatello,” Schab said. “Those employees will then inform the (Idaho Power) contractors of the jobs that are coming up, who then gear up and do the work.”
The Meridian-based Track Utilities is the Idaho Power contractor that completes joint trenching work in the Treasure Valley area and the Nampa-based Das-Co of Idaho installs joint trenches in south central and East Idaho. Up until last year, Idaho Power was only working with Track Utilities for all joint trenches within its service region in the Gem State.
“We went through a process just this last year, in mid-2020, on selecting which contractors will complete joint trenching in the state,” Schab said. “Originally, we had one and we increased that to two contractors. Between those two contractors, they are operating with 20 to 25 four-man crews, which means we have between 80-100 people putting in these joint trenches.”
Regardless of how many people are completing joint trenches in Pocatello, State Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and Brian Ball of Rexburg say it must not be enough because they recently waited months for the work to get done. Furniss and Ball recently formed the McCormick Ranch limited liability company to build hundreds of new single-family homes, townhouses and fourplexes on 350 combined acres between Kraft and Trail Creek roads in Pocatello.
“We have been waiting at least four months for joint trenches on 38 single-family lots that we are doing near Trail Creek and we have another 17 lots for fourplexes that are ready to go, but we don’t dare start putting them in until we see some movement from Idaho Power,” Furniss said. “The people we are working with are great and have sent more crews here in Pocatello to help ensure demand is met, but it would be really good if Idaho Power allowed us to choose our own contractor.”
Furniss says the main issue related to joint trenching is that Idaho Power will not allow the independent contractors hired by developers to do the work. Schab confirmed it’s only Idaho Power contractors that are allowed to install joint trenches, citing safety and code adherence as the primary factors.
Other power utility providers — for instance Rocky Mountain Power, which services areas around Rigby and Rexburg as well as from Lava Hot Springs south into Utah and east into Wyoming — do allow independent contractors to complete joint trenches, so long as the work meets code, Davis said. Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson Jason Lee confirmed such is the case.
Additionally, Davis said that because both of the Idaho Power contractors are located in the Treasure Valley area, the work clock for them starts the minute they enter their vehicles to head to the next job. That drive time has resulted in many of the contractors that are installing joint trench reaching 40 hours by the middle of the week and stopping until the next work week begins.
Schab refuted Davis’ claims, stating many joint trench installers are putting in 72-hour work weeks.
“That is not accurate,” Schab said in response to Davis’ claims. “These guys are working as much as 12 hours a day and will work up to six days a week. Yes, they leave out of the Boise area at some point during the week but when they are not working near Boise they will stay for the entire week or two and will not come home until the work is done.”
Lyn Yost, the developer behind Northside Crossings at New Day — a large, multi-use development in Chubbuck where themed city parks are expected to connect with more than 7 miles of paved trails — and Mountain View Estates, which calls for 48 homes to be built on a 152-acre farm field southeast of Philbin and Reservation roads, said he “had nothing but problems” getting joint trench installed this summer.
“The people doing the work are good, hard-working people but the process is just broken,” Yost said. “Idaho Power only working with one contractor for our entire area creates an oligopoly in my opinion. There are only certain people that can do joint trench and you can’t say anything about it. That’s where it gets frustrating for me.”
Ryan Satterfield, the president of the Pocatello-based Satterfield Realty and Development, says the issues surrounding joint trench have “been an ongoing problem for years that has gotten worse and worse and worse as time has gone on.”
Satterfield said he, too, has been waiting months for joint trenches at a lakefront subdivision called Harvest Springs Creative Community. The multi-use project plans to include between 1,000 and 1,200 residential units, as well as commercial space, to be built in phases over several years. The subdivision sits on 267 acres of farmland located east of the Fort Hall Canal and Hiline Road and north of the new Interstate 15 Northgate interchange.
“We can build all the sewer, water and storm drain lines as well as the roadway in the same amount of time that we give Idaho Power to do the electrical trenches,” Satterfield said. “It just doesn't make a whole lot of sense because the electrical trench is such a minor part in the overall project. I will say that everything is getting messed up with COVID-19 supply issues and that just exacerbates the issues, but even before COVID-19 we were experiencing these delays.”
Sven Berg, a communications specialist for Idaho Power, told the Journal he couldn’t speak of any particular project specifically, but said regional delays related to joint trenching scale the gamut.
“In some cases, our contracts are facing some of the labor shortages and supply chain issues that have been persistent for developers and builders amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Berg said “That, and the developers we are working with are facing their own issues with other utility installers. That adds a complicating factor and could lead to these delays. We’ve also seen issues with engineers locating the correct placement for utility lines or there are certain bills that need to be paid beforehand and some developers have not yet paid those bills.’
Berg continued, “Some developers don’t get all the information they need or don’t have the correct easements that are needed for joint trenching to begin. But at the end of the day, this is not a battle between us and them. This is us with them.”
Schab echoed Berg’s sentiments and encouraged any local developer experiencing issues related to joint trench to contact Idaho Power and relay their concerns.
“We have joint trench inspectors in all the areas we service who are generally outside at a job once a day,” Schab said. “We encourage independent contractors or developers to call an inspector, myself or one of energy advisors at any point when they are encountering issues and we can assist them.”
Schab continued, “Idaho Power is a regulated monopoly through the Public Utility Commission, but the way we view things is that regardless if we are the only ones or if there are 10 utility providers, we want people to use us. We don't want people to feel forced into using us. There will be hiccups along the road but we are more than willing to work with them in getting them sorted out.”