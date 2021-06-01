POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance will be hosting two performances of "Swan Lake" on Saturday.
The academy will have two separate performances at the Pocatello High School auditorium, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m.
The ballet directors and co-owners of the Alliance Academy of Dance, Beth Moore and Sergiu Brindusa, have been in the dance industry for their entire lives. After an extensive career of being professional ballet dancers through Orlando Ballet and receiving classical training from The Kirov Ballet Academy, one of the world’s leading ballet companies, the couple has been producing ballet in Pocatello for 16 years.
Of these 16 years, Brindusa and Moore have had co-ownership of the AAD studio in the former Pine Bowl building for the past 6 years after merging their prior studio, the Brindusa-Moore Dance Academy, with Whitney Moore and her previous studio, the Dana Smith Dance Studio.
Performances within the studio have varied, from more well known shows such as Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella, to more traditional ballet performances.
“The foundation of classical ballet is always a good start. As these kids get older, it becomes more difficult to discover that foundation, so it’s good to teach them all kinds of ballets,” Brindusa said.
After being in the dance community for so long, Moore has found that the best part of being able to teach is watching the students’ development.
“My favorite thing about teaching has been the journey and the process. We have several higher-level students that intend on doing this as a career, but we cater to all levels. It’s rewarding to see those that are attempting bigger roles in performances and see their potential,” Moore said.
Due to COVID-19, the group has been practicing for the Swan Lake performance for over a year. They are eager to once again have an in-person audience.
“We had a live-streamed performance of The Nutcracker with about 2,500 viewers last year, but of course it’s not the same to perform to an empty room. The kids want an audience,” Brindusa said.
With a capacity of 1,200 and with no COVID-19 restrictions this year, anyone who is interested in coming is welcomed to come see the show. Tickets will be available for purchase at the AAD studio, located at 200 E. Pine St, as well as at the door of the auditorium. The cost will be $20 for reserved seating and $15 for general.