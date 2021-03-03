Bonneville County Commissioners signed a resolution Tuesday declaring the county to be a “Protected Second Amendment County.”
According to a news release from Emergency Management Director Brad Clements, the resolution was signed Tuesday by commissioners Roger Christensen, Jon Walker and Bryon Reed.
“This resolution opposes the enactment of any laws, policies, statutes or standards that would potentially infringe on the right of citizens to possess firearms, ammunition, magazines, or firearm accessories,” the news release states. “The resolution also demonstrates the County Board of Commissioners’ support for the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to refuse to enforce any potential infringements on Bonneville County Citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”
“We just felt it was important we make a statement protecting the Second Amendment,” Christensen said. He added that he was worried about new federal gun laws.
Gun control has become a hot-button topic across the country in recent decades after several mass shootings, including the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 that left 26 victims dead. Gun control efforts inspired by the shootings have met with strong opposition from gun rights activists.
Similar resolutions have been signed by several counties and cities in Idaho and other states. Last summer, Star in northwest Ada County was the first Idaho town to pass a resolution declaring itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary city,” using language similar to cities that have declared themselves sanctuary cities for immigrants that will not assist federal law enforcement in immigration enforcement.
In eastern Idaho, Bingham County, Bannock County and St. Anthony have also passed Second Amendment resolutions. Christensen said the commissioners used the resolution passed in Bingham County as a template.
Reed said commissioners had received requests from members of the community to pass their own resolution. He said no one had reached out to them in opposition.
The Idaho State Legislature passed a law in 2014 declaring the state would not obey new federal gun laws, passing both chambers unanimously. Because the state law is in place, Tuesday’s resolution was a symbolic gesture rather than a change to gun laws in the county.
The resolution states Bonneville County will not enforce any federal law that aims to confiscate guns or otherwise infringe on the Second Amendment. The resolution does state guns can continue to be seized by law enforcement if they are used in a felony, or in the possession of a convicted felon.