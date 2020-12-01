POCATELLO — Todd Neumann estimates his wife, Maria, helped to keep more than 100 families of children born with special needs intact throughout the past decade as a volunteer support broker for East Idaho.
Maria, who died on Nov. 18 of cancer, was tasked with helping families access funds, therapy, programs and resources to raise their children with special needs at home rather than in an institutional setting.
Todd said his late wife’s legacy will also be the local support network she helped strengthen for families of children born with Down syndrome, a genetic disorder caused by an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.
“Our daughter MaKenna was born with Down syndrome and at that point Maria began looking to restart a support group for people with Down syndrome in the area,” Todd said.
He explained participating mothers met once per month and speakers were invited to offer advice on how to raise children with Down syndrome.
Maria also spearheaded the effort to launch the Pocatello Buddy Walk to raise awareness about Down syndrome.
Maria is survived by her husband and her children Kody, 8; Colt, 9; MaKenna, 13; and Zane, 15.
On Tuesday night, a local nonprofit that grants wishes for adults coping with serious illnesses, called Enriching Lives & Families, made a gesture of appreciation to her family. Cheri Tensel, a board member with the organization, more commonly known as ELF Project, explained the three youngest children in the family were borrowing computers for their at-home school instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ELF Project presented Kody, Colt and MaKenna, who attend Connor Academy, with new computers, and they gave Zane, who is a Century High School student, an iPad.
The devices were donated by local businesses, including Speech Therapy Services, Symbii Home Health and Hospice and Gateway Skilled Nursing. Snake River Computer Systems sold the computers at cost.
Tensel believes the show of support for the Neumann family evidences that the community can still rally together and do good works despite having to maintain a safe social distance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We can still help each other. We can still find ways to help our neighbors out,” Tensel said.
Tensel was a friend of Maria’s, as was ELF Project’s founder Jonny Fisher, who participated in the annual Buddy Walk with her. Tensel said ELF Project initially approached Maria about granting her a wish shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer. Rather than accepting the offer, Maria gave them a name of someone else in need.
“She was just a light for everybody,” Tensel said. “The whole last year she was struggling with cancer you wouldn’t even know it. She was so positive the entire time.”
Maria helped Fisher realize his goal of building Brooklyn’s Playground, an accessible playground in Pocatello named for his daughter, Brooklyn. The Buddy Walk was hosted in Blackfoot for a few years and was later moved to the park where Brooklyn’s Playground is located.
Todd, who works as a test engineer at ON Semiconductor, explained Maria also worked as an engineer at the local semiconductor manufacturing plant but opted to become a stay-at-home mother when Zane was born. He said her extensive volunteerism was borne of her desire to remain active in the community.