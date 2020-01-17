The U.S. Census Bureau is seeking to hire local people to fill several part-time positions needed to conduct the forthcoming 2020 Census.
The bureau will be hiring Southeast Idaho residents to serve as Census takers, Census field supervisors and recruiting assistants.
Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door to door collecting responses to questionnaires from people who fail to respond online, by phone or by mail.
The Census helps determine how more than $675 billion in federal funding is spent on local schools, hospitals, roads and more, explained U.S. Census Bureau spokeswoman Misty Slater.
Wages for Census workers in each area are based on cost-of-living estimates.
Slater said Census takers in Bannock County are paid $16 per hour and are reimbursed for mileage. Working 25 hours a week, a Bannock County Census taker can make $3,200 during an eight-week period. To apply, visit 2020Census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020, she said.
Field supervisors will be charged with supervising Census takers, and recruiting assistants will make presentations to media outlets, employment agencies and groups to promote the Census.
Census workers must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid email address, complete an application and answer assessment questions, pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records, submit fingerprints, commit to completing training and be available to work flexible hours. Men born after Dec. 31, 1959 must be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption.
Most jobs require employees to have access to a vehicle and a valid driver's license and have access to a computer with internet.
Because the jobs are flexible, Slater said many Census workers are people who also hold full-time jobs and are looking to earn a bit of extra income, while also providing a community service.
Pocatello City Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik chairs the Bannock County Complete Count Committee, which is tasked with educating the public on the importance of the Census and boosting participation in the survey. The Census is conducted every decade.
Leeuwrik cited a George Washington University study that found Bannock County missed out on $37 million in federal funding in Fiscal Year 2016 based on an under-count in the 2010 Census.
City spokesman Logan McDougall, who is also involved in the committee, said the committee may add Census messaging to Pocatello Regional Transit vehicles and has arranged for advertising on area digital billboards.
Leeuwrik is scheduled to give Census presentations during the next month to the Bannock Civitans, Centennial Rotary Club and Bannock Development. He said Census information will be distributed at Southeast Idaho Public Health's upcoming Give Kids a Smile event.
"Local elected officials have recorded and will be recording more public service announcements with local radio stations. Census-produced public service announcements have also been sent to local television stations, and scripts for public service announcements have been forwarded to Idaho State University Athletics to be read at athletic events," McDougall said.