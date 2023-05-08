A local Catholic priest seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 39 northwest of American Falls in March is recovering well, according to local Catholics.
Father Gabriel Morales was traveling on State Highway 39 on March 24 when he lost control on icy roads and slid into oncoming traffic, striking a semi truck, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.
Morales is a priest for the Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Aberdeen, the Church of St. John in Pingree and Presentation of the Lord Parish in American Falls.
“He was really badly injured (in the crash),” said Deacon Jeffrey Powers. “He was in critical condition for a number of weeks and they had to do surgery on one arm and both legs. They weren't sure if he was going to make it.”
Despite his injuries, Morales has been recovering “slowly but steadily," Powers added.
“It's been hard," Powers said. "I'm really glad that he survived and that he's making it. I am praying hard for a speedy recovery and a return to normal life and I thank God for him and his ministry and his life."
A statement released to the Idaho Catholic Register said, “No further surgeries are expected depending on how well he continues to recover. Because he will need to learn to walk again, his recovery with physical therapy could take six months to a year.”
Father Morales does not need any financial support from the community since insurance and the Diocese of Boise have covered his medical costs. However, the community is encouraged to send condolences through “get well” cards.
“Prayer is the best way to show support,” Powers said.
