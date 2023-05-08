Father Morales recovering

In the photo at right, Father Gabriel is 'examined' by an aspiring nurse, Mia Echert Chaqueco, while Father Gabriel’s mother rests at his side.

 Photo courtesy of Minerva Chaqueco

A local Catholic priest seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 39 northwest of American Falls in March is recovering well, according to local Catholics.

Father Gabriel Morales was traveling on State Highway 39 on March 24 when he lost control on icy roads and slid into oncoming traffic, striking a semi truck, according to the Power County Sheriff's Office.

