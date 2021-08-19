CHUBBUCK —Come early next year, the local C-A-L Ranch Store will occupy a building at the Pine Ridge Mall that has sat vacant since May 2019.
Officials with C-A-L Ranch Stores confirmed to the Idaho State Journal this week that the company will be moving from its current location in the former Macy’s building at the mall and into the former Shopko building sometime in the first quarter of 2022.
“We are excited about the potential relocation here in Chubbuck, and we believe it is a better location for our customers,” said Jason Miller, vice president of marketing at C-A-L Ranch. “We have been members of the Chubbuck and Pocatello community since 1967 and we are so excited for this next step. We love being a part of this great community.”
Construction work to turn the former Shopko building into the new location for C-A-L Ranch has already begun, Miller added.
C-A-L Ranch has occupied the former Macy’s storefront in the Pine Ridge Mall since September 2014, after having been previously located at the Westwood Mall for 22 years. The Idaho Falls-based company first established a Gate City store in 1967, the same year it expanded into Blackfoot and Burley.
The local Shopko shuttered its doors in May 2019. The Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin-based retailer, founded in 1962, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019.
Clinton, Allen and L. Wayne Murphy founded C-A-L Ranch Stores in Idaho Falls in 1959. The family used their initials “C-A-L” to create their brand. The first store was less than 3,000 square feet and the primary products sold were tillage tools and hardware, according to its website. Due to the store’s popularity, it was relocated to a 6,000-square-foot building in its second year of operation. That same year, a second store was opened in Rexburg.
Today, C-A-L Ranch has grown to include nearly 30 stores in four states — Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Arizona — and it established a distribution center in Payson, Utah, in 2013. Far from its days of offering just tillage tools and hardware, C-A-L Ranch has become a one-stop-shop for everything outdoors. C-A-L Ranch now offers a plethora of merchandise related to farming and ranching, equestrian needs, home and garden, pets and livestock, apparel and footwear and much more.
While C-A-L Ranch Stores is no longer owned by the Murphys, it is still privately held by owners who live and recreate in Southeast Idaho and they operate the company with the same fundamental mission and value system, according to its website.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says he is “tickled to death” to see that C-A-L Ranch will become a permanent fixture of the Pine Ridge Mall area with its move into the former Shopko building.
“The former Shopko building has sat vacant for far too long as we’ve worked hard to get new businesses in there,” England said. “C-A-L Ranch is a respected outlet and it’s great that they’ve chosen to be a part of our community. I never expected they would go anywhere when leasing their current space, but it’s a great thing to see them have their own permanent space.”
Local commercial Realtor Don Zebe of Colliers International says he is working diligently to find a business to backfill the lease when C-A-L Ranch completes its move.
“We have a great community, retailers and others are taking an interest in our area like never before,” Zebe said. “It is a great time to be living in the Portneuf Valley.”