POCATELLO — Three local businesses are collaborating on a plan to thank Portneuf Medical Center nurses for their service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
SERVPRO Restoration Services plans to sanitize the personal cars of PMC nurses from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Amazing Glaze Donuts will be giving donuts to thank the nurses, and Firehouse Subs plans to provide them with a free lunch.
“We figured nurses are having to deal with COVID-19 patients first hand,” said Kaycie Lockyear, SERVPRO office manager. “Instead of them getting into their cars and taking (COVID-19) home to their families, we can disinfect their vehicles before they go home.”
Lockyear said SERVPRO crews will clean surfaces with a disinfectant and spray a fogging mist throughout each vehicle to kill any pathogens. Windows will also be cleaned.
SERVPRO has also been donating its services to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Fort Hall police and fire departments, Pocatello police and fire departments, Chubbuck police and fire departments and American Falls Police Department, sanitizing emergency-response vehicles.
At SERVPRO’s invitation, Firehouse Subs, 231 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, will also be participating in the effort to thank local nurses. Chris Morris, who owns Firehouse Subs franchises in Pocatello and Idaho Falls with his wife, Natalie, anticipates giving away 100 boxed lunches to nurses on Wednesday and Thursday, covering both day and night shifts.
“That ties in with a lot of the support we provide for first responders through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” Morris said, explaining a portion of the price of every sub sold goes to the foundation.
In East Idaho, the foundation has donated $80,000 to help the North Bannock County Volunteer Fire Department and the fire departments in Rexburg, Jefferson County and Blackfoot.
Morris said the franchise was founded by two brothers who were firefighters in Jacksonville, Florida. Morris, himself, is a firefighter, working for the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
Morris said his franchises closed their dining areas even before the governor ordered restaurants to suspend dine-in service. Morris said he has good infrastructure already in place for making deliveries and carryout orders.
Carryout customers pick up their subs at the appointed time from a pickup rack near the door, he said.
“Business has leveled out at a sustainable level,” Morris said.