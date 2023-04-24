Colt Baron with teammates

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

BLACKFOOT — One local boy was recently selected to play quarterback during a national All-Star football game this summer.

Colt Baron, a 12-year-old athlete from Blackfoot, has been accepted to the Dream All-American Bowl as the quarterback for the sixth-grade team.

Colt Baron running with football

Colt.Baron handing off ball

