BLACKFOOT — One local boy was recently selected to play quarterback during a national All-Star football game this summer.
Colt Baron, a 12-year-old athlete from Blackfoot, has been accepted to the Dream All-American Bowl as the quarterback for the sixth-grade team.
The Dream All-American Bowl is a series of games that showcase the talents of athletic youth in middle schools across the nation. Baron was chosen out of 10,000 athletes who applied and is one of 360 selected to play at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 16.
Shannon Riley, the committee leader and CEO of Dream Sports Group, said in a news release that “the athletes that were selected have exemplified great leadership skills on and off the field, and have stood out as leading performers in each position. We believe that these are the next stars of the game and we want to recognize them for their outstanding achievements and help them get to the next level.”
Shay Baron, Colt’s father, nominated his son for the program and was shocked when he was accepted.
“He has just played pretty hard for the last few years and he made it to the championship game in Pocatello,” Shay said. “He made some really good throws and the commissioner mentioned this all-American thing that I should send a video to. I put a video together and out of nowhere he got accepted. I was really surprised. They were really impressed with him.”
Colt’s coach, Will Toone, described Colt as a “great kid who has a bunch of talent.”
“To see him go to that level and be able to perform well is pretty awesome to see,” he added. “Colt has a good awareness of what is going on around him. I think he's been playing sports since he was just a little kid, whether it's wrestling, baseball or football, so he just has a good understanding of the game or whatever sport he is playing. He's just gifted that way.”
Toone further described what makes Colt a special and talented athlete.
“For one, he's pretty tall. For two, he's right there at the weight limit when he plays football with us, so he's just a big kid," Toone said. "It just seems like he's developed a little bit quicker than the rest. He's got a great arm, and great precision with his passing. He has a good knowledge of the game and what needs to be done. His first looks and his second looks are always spot on. The kid is very coachable. Anything that any coach says to him, he takes it in full-heartedly and works on it.”
Colt not only plays football, but he also plays baseball and wrestles very successfully.
“This year, he was the 126-pound 12 U IDAWAY state champion in wrestling. In baseball, he’s one of the starting pitchers for his 12 U team, and he had 107 strikeouts last year,” Colt’s mother ShaNae Baron said.
However, Colt’s favorite sport is football. Colt said his favorite thing about football is “the whole concept of it. Being with your friends every day and the coaches, it’s just fun all together.”
In response to being accepted into the Dream All-American Bowl, Colt said “I’m just excited to go and push myself and learn new things.”
ShaNae mentioned how Colt has faced some adversity in his athletic career.
“Sometimes when you’re a really good athlete, you get kind of targeted by not only the other players but parents as well,” ShaNae said. “Especially being as good as he is, he’s always had to keep a level where there is no question that he’s the best player to keep his spot.”
ShaNae thinks that Colt’s experience at the Dream All-American Bowl will help him overcome this adversity and become an even better athlete.
“It's a big investment to take him down there,” ShaNae said. “We've always wanted to push him and show him that just because he's the big fish in this pond, that there's going to be bigger fish in other states too. We’ve always told him just to keep pushing himself and to always have a higher goal than what we're currently at.”
To learn more about the Dream All-American Bowl, visit dreamfuturestars.com/elite23.
