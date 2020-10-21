IDAHO FALLS — A local boy has been reported missing.
Stetson Robinson, 15, of Idaho Falls, was last seen on Oct. 16. It's believed that he's run away from home.
Stetson is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark blue jeans and white Nike high tops and is believed to have a black Champion backpack in his possession.
Anyone with information on Stetson's whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls police at 208-529-1200.