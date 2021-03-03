Local resident and X Games freestyle BMX superstar Colton Satterfield has launched a nonprofit that will bring massive free events to Southeast Idaho, melding both religious conference and professional entertainment activities.
Organized as an Idaho nonprofit last month, Satterfield said Be One Inc., focuses on sharing Jesus Christ and his love with youth and adults by hosting events that combine religious conferences — influential speeches from professional athletes, actors and celebrities, of all Christian denominations — with professional entertainment activities such as rock concerts and freestyle BMX or motocross competitions.
“There are many influential people who want to point others to Christ and that’s what Be One is about, it’s as simple as that,” Satterfield said. “This day and age, that type of thing is hard to find.”
Still in its infancy, the nonprofit consists of three board members: Shelley resident CharReese Bradshaw, Satterfield — who brought Ramp Riot to the Holt Arena in 2015 and 2016 — and fellow competitor, Arizona resident Nate Adams, the most decorated X Games motocross freestyle rider.
After a star-studded cast competes in freestyle competition or a Christian rock band performs, Satterfield says Be One events will provide influential Catholics, Latter Day Saints or any Christian a platform to “come together in the common truth of our Savior Jesus Christ and redemption in him.”
Be One is planning to host its first of many events across the U.S. in Southeast Idaho this summer, Satterfield said.
Be One intends to maintain an active online presence, providing coverage of the conferences free online in a setting Satterfield likened to Ted Talks, but for Christians. The overall mission is to create a cool, uplifting atmosphere where people can also be pointed to Christ, Satterfield said.
“I wish an organization like Be One was around when I was a young man,” Adams said in a Be One news release last month. “I desired to know Christ more in truth, and to share him with those who enjoyed the same sports as I do. Be One is now standing in that gap.”
In a short launch video about the nonprofit, Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham said he was “super stoked” about Be One and is looking forward to speaking at one of the future events.
Those interested in contributing to Be One’s mission can become a partner by visiting beoneinhim.com/donate.