Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — Whether it be at a popular pool hall and bar in Pocatello or in the lavish halls of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, two local pool players know how to sink a money ball and take home the prize.
Jeremiah Huskey, a co-owner of the pool bar Cue & Brews on 259 E. Center St., and his pool partner, Jose Calderon, recently placed first in the 8-Ball Scotch Doubles Silver division when they attended the Billiard Congress of America Pool League World Championships in early September.
The pair progressed through nine matches of scotch doubles without one loss until near the end in a division that held 76 teams — which surprised even them as the first time they played as partners and not rivals was at the tournament itself.
Story continues below video
“Most people we play have been playing together for a while, and we just came in and worked it out,” Calderon said, who has four years of serious playing under his belt.
Playing scotch doubles relies heavily on having the same mindset, the pair explained, and as such playing together helps hone the skills needed to win. But the two still managed to pull through at the end of the night on Sept. 6.
“It was definitely a challenge,” Huskey added, who has been playing on pool leagues for approximately 21 years.
As a prize, the two received a trophy each and $1,800 dollars.
“That was the first time I’ve ever gone to big tournament,” Calderon said, who owns Caldy’s All Weather Roofing by day and swings by Cue & Brews by night. “That was the only thing I signed up for. I was going to sign up for (singles), but then when I went to sign up, my division had closed. So I just dedicated everything I had to (scotch doubles), put all my energy into it.”
Huskey, who co-owns the pool hall and bar with fellow pool enthusiast Jeff Diller, explained that Cue & Brews has held several of their own tournaments in the past and they plan to host another in February.
“I’ve been involved with it for so long, it’s part of my life,” Huskey said of pool. “I usually play multiple times a week, play little mini tournaments on the weekend. This is like a community. There’s definitely a lot of family-minded people here.”
For anyone interested in joining a pool league, he said to visit the Pocatello BCA Pool League’s Facebook page for more information.