POCATELLO – Local author Dr. Al Strickland has been busy.
In addition to getting one step closer to completing the fourth book in his popular series about a spy during World War I and President-elect Warren Harding, Strickland also recently donated 2,000 copies of his published children’s book to Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25.
The children’s book, titled “The Adventures of Ralph and Elmer: This Tomato is for You,” is book one in a series exploring the true origins of fruits, herbs and vegetables, thus providing elementary-aged children education through the lens of a curious young snail, Elmer, who lives in a greenhouse with his wise grandfather, Ralph.
The book, which was first published in 2008, has since been published in seven different languages and may even be used in schools in several countries as an educational tool to help teach students English, Strickland said.
“I have been told the book is being used in Beijing, Taiwan, Columbia and Bolivia,” he explained. “Though I have no way to verify this information.”
The book’s sequel, titled “The Adventures of Ralph and Elmer: This Potato is for You,” follows the further escapades of Elmer as his grandfather continues to teach him about the origins of new vegetables.
Strickland, who writes the children’s books under the pen name Dr. AWS, explained he first formed the idea for his children’s books in 1978 while he was an assistant professor of science education at Indiana University. He researched vegetables and consulted with two botany department professors he happened to meet while he was at the Agency of Instructional Television, but he said the workload grew to be too much and he wasn’t able to put in the efforts needed to pursue the idea.
“I was hired to work on a proposed television science program called ‘Science 3-2-1 Contact,’ which was expected to be delivered to the Children’s Television Workshop by late 1979 or early 1980,” he said. “Due to that and my work at the university, I put the idea of writing children’s books aside.”
Although he was busy, he continued to do research while also writing “A Reference Guide to American Science Fiction Films: 1897-1929, Volume I.”
It wasn’t until 1982, when he moved to Billings, Montana, to become a professor of science education at Montana State University, then called Eastern Montana College, that progress advanced on the first “Adventures of Ralph and Elmer” book. In addition to the publication of two more chronological volumes of his Reference Guide to American Science Fiction Films, he hired Susanna Bertram, a member of the Crow Tribe and then a junior in the art degree program, to illustrate “The Adventures of Ralph and Elmer.”
“At that time, she took some of my snail drawings and 24 pages of narrative and constructed black and white images,” Strickland said. “…I used her drawings and developed a color version, but soon realized that with the Ralph and Elmer characters lacking hands, the story was limited. Once again, I put the publication process on hold.”
Four years later, he and his wife, Jane, moved to Baltimore where he became a professor of elementary and secondary education at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County. He was working on a National Science Foundation grant for the Walt Disney Company and the Maryland Science Center when he met a Disney artist, Tia Georgiadis, who began the process of the illustrations with hands.
Unfortunately, Strickland could not afford to publish the book and decided to shelve the book one more time.
In 1994, he finally settled in Pocatello when he came to Idaho State University and started creating a doctoral program for instruction design. While there, he met Ryan Rogharr, a graphic artist student.
It was with Rogharr’s talent that the book’s illustrations finally took off in 2004, and Strickland published the first book with Rogharr’s illustrations. Since then, he’s hired three new illustrators for the next books, and he is redoing “The Adventures of Ralph and Elmer: This Potato is for You!” to fit better in digital formats.
Strickland’s adult series, “The Adventures of Peter Marker,” is in collaboration with former FBI operations manager Dr. Jerry White, who lives in Minnesota.
“He reads my chapter drafts and we discuss the story on a daily basis,” Strickland said.
The first book, “A Marker to Pay: An Enemy Walks Among Us,” follows American intelligence spy Peter Marker through the early 1920s as he encounters Russian gangs, German organizations and a corrupt plot to influence the 1920 Presidential election.
It was published in 2014 and took eight years of research before Strickland put pen to paper. Through those years he extensively studied the history of that time — including the locations, individuals and events — through 1920s newspapers and other documents in order to ensure that the book was as historically accurate as possible.
As such, with the exception of his titular character, Peter Marker, and several other real and fictional characters, much of the content is factually correct.
“It’s accurate down to the weather and street locations,” he explained.
Part of what inspired him to pursue writing his adult series was his grandmother’s stories of a real-life spy she’d befriended and eventually became business partners with in the 1920s.
“In 1953, my grandmother…began to tell me stories of early days in the restaurant business in Miami commencing in 1919,” he said. “She told me about meeting ‘Peter Marker,’ a pseudonym for him in the books … in 1920 and becoming friends and business partners (with him) on several real estate properties in Miami Beach and Apalachicola, Florida. She also said he was a spy in World War I. I was so fascinated by her tale that I began to do research and soon I was able to merge some of the facts with fiction.”
Another event that inspired him to write his titular character was when he met the author of the 1976 historical novel, “Roots,” Alex Haley, at a technology conference.
“I asked him, ‘Was Roots a … true story? He told me that it was his amalgam of fact and fiction,” Strickland said. “I asked him how he wrote the life of (his main character) so well. He thanked me and then said … (that) in his writing he became (his main character), and Alex Haley was on the periphery just observing. I took his direction as I wrote. I became Peter Marker.”
The adventures of the Peter Marker series seems to have caught the eye of people from around the world, Strickland explained. It’s popular in Europe and that once, while he was competing in an online chess match, a Hungarian player noticed Strickland’s username and the United States location and asked Strickland if he was the author of the Peter Marker series. They have since played eight chess games since that encounter.
To Strickland, writing is an adventure and something that he pieces together over a period of time to form a full story.
“You start doing the research and then you begin to put the pieces together similar to putting a jigsaw puzzle together,” he said.
His love for not just writing, but reading and sharing it with others, prompted him to donate 20 bookcases of math, science and literature books to the Idaho Youth Ranch. He also donated books to the Holy Spirit Catholic Community school.
“While in Pocatello, Idaho, (American fiction author) Edgar Rice Burroughs said, ‘No fiction is worth reading except for entertainment,’” Strickland said. “‘If it entertains and is clean, it is good literature, or its kind. If it forms the habit of reading, in people who might not read otherwise, it is the best literature’. I hope the children’s books and fiction books give readers new knowledge and excitement to read more…and maybe write a little, too.”
For those interested in reading Strickland’s work, his children’s books can be purchased on Amazon, and the Adventures of Peter Marker can be found at Amazon, Kindle and Apple iBook. Strickland said he expects to publish his fourth Peter Marker novel in early 2022.