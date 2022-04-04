BLACKFOOT — At the age of 17, Brenda Stanley accomplished something not many do at that age — she wrote a book.
Granted, she wrote the book on a legal pad and then proceeded to carry it around with her, too shy and intimidated to share it with anyone else. But as a teen mother, who lived in Roosevelt, Utah, at the time, she had stories within her, and she wrote that book again, and again, and again, until she had enough money to purchase a manual typewriter from a pawn shop, and wrote it again.
“I was poor as dirt, I was a teen mom,” Stanley said. “My oldest daughter was born when I was teenager, so I lived scrapping by, literally, and so I was able to afford only this manual typewriter.”
Thirty years later, after several rewritten manuscripts, it was picked up in 2010 by a New York City publisher called West Side Books, and that manuscript that was first born on sheets of paper became her first published novel.
Now, Stanley, a Blackfoot local who worked in the field of public relations as a chief communications officer at Portneuf Medical Center and as a news anchor and director at KPVI for roughly 20 years, has announced the release of her fifth novel “Only In Darkness.”
“It’s got a twisting backstory in ancient Central America,” Stanley explained. “The story is about the coming of age of this young man who eventually finds his connection to this ancient tribe in Central America … but he’s living in American Falls. It has a lot to do with the lava rock caves around there and all that.”
Her new novel rounds out her total number of published books — including five cookbooks — to nine, and was picked up by a publisher based out of Japan and the United Kingdom.
“I’m super stoked about it because the publisher that bought it is a global publisher,” she said. “They’re huge … So I’m very, very excited.”
Her books sit on the mystery and thriller shelf, a genre she’s pursued after being influenced by her father and his career.
“My dad was a San Diego police officer, and then he ended up becoming one of the first DEA agents in the country,” she explained. “We moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Yuma, Arizona, because he was working undercover, and so he had to go to the areas where those drug problems were really bad. And so in Yuma, we were living near the border of Mexico and when I was in the fourth grade he was shot. He wasn’t killed, but he was injured quite badly.”
Growing up in this environment influenced Stanley’s own career choice to pursue investigative reporting and write stories where characters are put in crime-related, thriller scenarios.
“I did a lot of crime and court,” she explained. “Did a lot of investigative pieces. Got the Idaho Press Club investigative reporter of the year, got a Scripps Howards award for one of my stories. That’s why I went into that. I went into news because I love to write and love to research and investigative journalism is exactly that.”
Similar to her new novel “Only In Darkness,” some of Stanley’s previous books are influenced by the culture — and crime — of Southeast Idaho, such as “The Color of Snow,” which was based off her experiences covering the Stephanie Crane abduction in 1993.
“It’s not about that, but the story came from me thinking about that case even after all these years,” she said. “(My experiences) play a huge role in my novels and subject matter.”
In addition to crafting stories, Stanley also co-owns the DIY craft store AR Workshop and coffee shop The Nice Spot at 395 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls with her daughter and several others. The coffee shop features local artists’ and authors’ works, something that Stanley brought in after thinking how challenging it is to get your published work in front of an audience.
“There are a lot of people that are self-published and it’s a really challenging thing to get your books out there,” she said. “For people to read, even when you’re traditionally published, it’s hard. And so I thought, you know, we’ve got so many fun and talented people in this area, so I invited them. A lot of them took me up on my offer to come and have their books on consignment there.”
Since retiring from the field of journalism and public relations, Stanley has since been appointed as chair of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund board, an organization that works to prevent child abuse and neglect. It was a position she found she couldn’t refuse, as she explains she felt strongly about the mission of the organization.
She also has written a weekly column “Tales of the Dinner Belle” for the Idaho State Journal for 10 years, sharing recipes she crafted herself that range from sweet almond pastries to crispy, buttery potatoes to dishes concocted of kale, mushrooms and pasta.
“I started it because I realized that so many people, including my own children, don’t know how to cook,” she said with a laugh. “I write little stories about how I came up with the recipe, and I just made stuff up because it was a necessity. We didn’t have the internet back when I was raising kids. So it was a lot of trial and error … and there was a lot of error, but there was also a lot of good things that came out of that.”
Over the years she’s published five cookbooks that are loaded with recipe ideas, and every so often she’ll run into people who tell her they’ve made one of her recipes and loved it. Her novels have also garnered positive attention, she said.
“Besides my family and friends, there is no greater joy in my life than having somebody read my book. I mean, no greater joy,” she said. “And I was actually … representing Channel Six at the time and some lady I’d never met before came up and said, ‘I just want you to know I’ve read all your novels and loved them and do you have another coming out?’ and I … almost had to leave because it choked me up so much. It just makes you feel so good, and I think that’s why I started writing.”
Stanley currently lives on a farm with her animals and her husband of eighteen years. For those interested in her novels and cookbooks, visit BrendaStanleyBooks.net.