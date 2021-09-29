Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Lots of community events offer participants a T-shirt. What sets local artist Stacey Barker's upcoming workshop apart is that his participants will learn how to silk screen their own shirts.
The local artist will host his silk screening workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 9 at Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St.
Barker is known for his whimsical illustrations featuring scenes from nature, often including characters with human bodies and animal heads and features.
"We all have an alter type of ego and it usually comes out in the form of an animal," Barker said.
Through his Barking Goat Studios, Barker sells his own brand of T-shirts, hats and stickers, as well as artwork. He also creates logos for local businesses, such as Oregon Trail Bikes, and events, such as Poky Portneuf Paddle.
The cost of admission to his workshop will be $35 and will include a T-shirt. Register by calling the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970.
He'll offer participants an overview of the silk screening process. He explained his designs are burned using bright light onto a fabric screen coated with a photosensitive emulsion. Ink is forced through the screen onto the shirt.