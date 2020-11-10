POCATELLO — A local Army veteran views Veterans Day as a vitally important way to honor those who served their country.
Jack Lynn — a longtime hair stylist in Pocatello — trained to be a tunnel rat and sniper during the Vietnam War. But he ended up serving in South Korea when it was believed that North Korea planned to attack South Korea.
Lynn says when he served overseas he knew a guy who would always stop and look at the American flag at the base where they were stationed as they walked to where they ate.
So Lynn asked him why he did that.
“He says after you've been over here as long as I've been that's home,” he said. “It reminds me of home.”
Later at another military site Lynn himself also started stopping to look at the American flag at the base.
Finally a young guy asked him why he did it.
“And I told him the same thing,” Lynn said. “It's home.”
Lynn says it still gets him when the U.S. flag is raised at Holt Arena at Idaho State University.
Regarding the mission in South Korea, at first it looked like it had a low probability of survival for the U.S. and South Korean troops.
“We were just a short distance from the DMZ (demilitarized zone) ,” Lynn said. “Our job if North Korea attacked them was they were going to drop us down in front of them.”
And the U.S. troops over there then totaled just 50,000, along with about 125,000 South Korean troops. And North Korea had 500,000 troops, he said.
One GI for the U.S. asked what they should do if they couldn't stop the North Koreans.
A general, who Lynn said he admired for being honest, told them that in all likelihood not one of the U.S. troops there would survive if North Korea did attack.
“You've got to hold them to give us time to set up someone behind you because we're saving a country,” the general said.
They drilled constantly.
“We had to sleep in our combat boots,” Lynn said. “We were sleeping completely dressed.”
He said they had a minute and 45 seconds to get on the helicopter to respond to an attack when the time came.
“So we drilled all the time,” he said. “Well, luckily they never came.”
But he did lose some friends to firefights along the DMZ separating North and South Korea.
And he later lost people he knew to cancers caused by Agent Orange, which was used in South Korea as well as Vietnam.
“More than a third of the people I served with over there have already died from Agent Orange,” Lynn said.
He says he's had four cancers removed, but luckily he hasn't had anything that's been worse.
And he did have a way to use any spare time when he had some overseas. His training in hair cutting came in handy.
He had graduated from Salt Lake Barber College in Salt Lake City and worked in a barber shop after that.
“To make money while I was overseas I would cut hair for 50 cents,” Lynn said. “The GIs liked my haircuts a lot more than what they could get from the Korean hair cutters.”
In all, Lynn spent 19 and a half months in the service, making it to sergeant before returning home. And he said his time in the military taught him to value America.
“I don't think a lot of the young people really appreciate the people that died for that flag and I'd seen people die when I was in Korea,” he said.
He says the appreciation that you get for the flag when you actually go to foreign countries makes you realize how great this country is.
“We may have our problems and everything else, but this is still the greatest country in the world,” he said. “And I wholeheartedly believe that.”
He says service can also bring out the best in a person.
“The interesting thing when you go to basic training is how you depend on one another,” he said.
There were young men there who had no choice but to go to jail or join the military.
“I saw them when they first got in and you think, 'Oh my gosh, I do not want to go into combat with you,'" Lynn said. “And by the time you go through basic training these young guys get to the point where you can trust them with your lives.”
And if it's one thing the military teaches you is how to work as a team, Lynn says.
“It's amazing how they do it,” Lynn said. “Screaming and yelling at you and pushing you to the limit.”
He says he's glad he served overall because of the appreciation he learned for the United States.
“I think most people when they end up serving look back and say it was more good for me than bad,” he said. “And I think that's wonderful.”