That night he was worried and that’s why Cody Martinez was adamant about finding the dog that had caught his eye one cold October morning last year.
He’d seen the pictures—a malnourished, neglected Staffordshire terrier cross—on animal rescue organization Fort Hall ROAR’s Facebook page, and when he saw the dog in person, he knew he had to act.
He looped back home to snag a bag of dog food, but had little luck in finding where the dog had wandered off to. Then, later that night, someone had messaged him regarding the dog’s location, and he was able to visit the home where the dog resided.
When he found Buster, he also found the neglected condition the dog was truly in—he was nearly 40 pounds underweight. His ribs were jutting through his skin, and porcupine quills had imbedded themselves through his face, impairing his eyesight and making it difficult for him to eat.
In the past, a canine in such shape would be an easy candidate for euthanasia. But that's changed thanks to an agreement signed Feb. 11 by a group of local animal welfare organizations and individuals known as the All About the Animals Coalition to put a stop to the euthanasia of healthy or treatable cats and dogs at Southeast Idaho animal shelters.
Although Buster's story happened before the agreement, the positive outcome of his ordeal provides an example of what the All About the Animals Coalition wants to see happen to pets in distress.
The decision by the Martinez family to get involved made a huge difference in Buster's fate.
“My son (Cody) sent me pictures and I made a post about needing help for Buster and when he got home I went and saw the dog and I just broke down. It was so heartbreaking,” said Gera Martinez, who stayed on the phone with her son as he asked the owner of the dog to relinquish Buster so they could get him immediate medical attention.
Several local animal welfare groups then leapt to assist—including Kim Clark from a Little Piece of Heaven. Although Clark’s organization is primarily a horse rescue, she swung by Gera’s house and made a 1 a.m. emergency run to a local veterinarian to get Buster life-saving care.
Through networks and donations, including $1,150 raised by the Friends Furever Animal Rescue, Clark was able to pass Buster into the hands of veterinarians who worked on nursing him back to health over a period of several months.
“Kim stayed in touch and sent updates and pictures of Buster and it just makes me feel so good to know that we made the (right) decision in letting her take him,” Gera explained. “Kim still has him and he is doing very well and has gotten healthy and so loved.”
Buster’s story is one that is all too common, especially out on the Fort Hall Reservation where overpopulation of stray and feral dogs has caused issues over many years.
Unfortunately, there are still dozens of stories like Buster’s that take a turn in the opposite direction and that's what the All About the Animals Coalition is determined to change.
A month after Buster’s rescue, Tressa Gonzales, who has been Fort Hall ROAR’s president since its inception in 2017, got wind of a dog that had been caught in a trap outside its owner’s property. While she was able to locate the owner, she explained she was minutes too late—Fort Hall Fish and Game had already euthanized the dog.
Other local animal rescue organizations have similar stories of stray, neglected or abandoned cats and dogs that they couldn't save.
One way the All About the Animals Coalition is achieving its “No Kill” standard is by holding spay and neuter clinics which will reduce the overpopulation of pets and thus lower the number of stray and neglected cats and dogs.
Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls was one of six organizations to sign the All about the Animals Coalition's "No Kill" agreement. The shelter's former executive director, Steve Buzzell, explained that Snake River Animal Shelter is the grant writer for the coalition.
Currently, the coalition has its sights set on targeting Fort Hall’s neglected animal problem and has already taken action to remedy it.
“We picked up a grant to get spay and neuter operations going down on Fort Hall,” Buzzell said. “We’ve all kind of looked at it and seen that that’s the area that we feel is most in need right now.”
The $40,000 grant will pay for veterinarian costs, surgical fees, transportation, and anything else needed to help Fort Hall’s new mobile veterinary clinic get off the ground and running.
The mobile trailer, which sits at Faith Baptist Church on Highway 91 at Fort Hall, was loaned to Fort Hall ROAR by the Idaho Humane Society. Starting in March the trailer will be open as a spay and neuter clinic twice a month.
The trailer's location at Faith Baptist Church is beneficial as it is more accessible to Fort Hall residents, Gonzales said. Fort Hall ROAR has held spay and neuter clinics at several veterinarian offices in Pocatello, but there were cases where Fort Hall residents missed an appointment and weren’t able to get their animals in.
“If somebody misses an appointment (at the mobile trailer), they’ll be able to come back the next month,” Gonzales said. “Hopefully we can coordinate rescues and all of our partners are going to be involved. So it brings everybody together from all areas of Southeast Idaho, and we’re finally taking care of the animal population and providing those spay and neuter services to get everybody fixed and ready.”
The mobile trailer will also become a donation drop-off location and distribution center.
“It will be a place where people can drop off donations and we’ll be able to distribute and give back and take and help and just pay it forward to everybody, so I’m excited,” Gonzales said.
The president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, Kelly Boodry, also signed the All About the Animals Coalition "No Kill" agreement.
The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter originally started with the intent to raise funds for a new Pocatello animal shelter and saw those efforts come to fruition when a new facility was built in 2015.
Now, the nonprofit continues to raise funds to support the Pocatello Animal Shelter by holding fundraisers like the Run with the Big Dogs 5K event in April and the popular Splash Dance for Dogs at Ross Park in September.
“We support the shelter, that’s our number one priority… but we’re expanding out more where we realize the other animal rights organizations have tremendously helped out with what the shelter can’t provide for. So we’re reaching out to organizations to provide that support in the Pocatello community,” Boodry explained.
Support like this has proven priceless already and has helped budding animal welfare organizations like Fort Hall ROAR bloom and develop.
“We benefit so much from each other,” Gonzales said. “We’re still up and coming and we learn a lot from other organizations, and that’s how we figure out how to do what we do for the tribes.”
Jo Lynn Anderson, president of the Portneuf Animal Wellness Society, also known as PAWS, explained that having a network where each organization can draw upon everyone’s individual expertise greatly increases their reach and success in helping animals.
“If it’s a medical problem I can call Bingham (County Humane Society). If we need food we can call Snake River Animal Shelter,” Anderson said. “Sometimes we need transportation for animals, because if we can’t find loving and caring homes for them here, we can move healthy animals… rather than euthanize them. We can send them someplace they can get adopted. And (other organizations have) done the same thing with us.”
She urged the public to "get involved" in helping the region's animals.
"Make a phone call, make a difference. That’s how we can be so successful on how we can help the animals in our area,” Anderson said.
Buzzell echoed that statement.
“The way I look at it more tools in the toolbox makes you do a better job, not a worse job,” he said. “And if each one of us does things slightly different, that’s just adding more tools to what we can do. It is more ways to solve problems.”