An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash.
That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures.
“It was the sweetest, most beautiful thing you have ever seen,” Fehringer said about the reunion. “That little dog knew it was her family instantly and was all over her. You could just see the relief from both of them. Maya stuck her little head out of the woman’s coat, licked my face and my nose and then she tucked her head back in there like, ‘Okay, let's go. It’s been a long 10 days and I'm ready to go home.’”
Maya went missing on Dec. 5 when her owners, who are from Rexburg, were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. Maya's owners, a man and a woman from Rexburg, were in a Ford pickup truck traveling eastbound on the freeway when icy conditions caused it to leave the roadway and overturn around 6:50 a.m., the Power County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Emergency responders had to extricate the man and the woman from the wrecked pickup but Maya, frightened from the rollover crash, disappeared, authorities said.
The woman was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the man was transported by ground ambulance to PMC, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
While the crash occurred in the early morning, authorities didn't learn about Maya being present in the vehicle until later in the afternoon that day, said Fehringer, adding that she immediately went back out to the crash site and scoured the area for the pup with no luck.
The dedicated animal control officer didn't stop there, however. In fact, for about 30 minutes every morning on her way to work, Fehringer would return to the area in an attempt to locate Maya.
The weekend of Dec. 9 and 10 — day four and five that Maya was missing — Fehringer spent several hours both days searching for Maya.
“I knew she had to be around because I could see her little paw prints in the snow,” Fehringer said. “But about day five those prints weren’t nearly as frequent as before and I started to get the feeling that she was moving away from the crash site.”
Fehringer believed Maya would try to seek food or refuge at some of the homes along the interstate, many of which are small family farms, she said.
“A friend of mine from Pocatello brought out her search dogs and we still couldn’t find her,” Fehringer said. “We set out a trap at one point and could see that Maya was eating the food but would not venture all the way inside of the trap.”
While one may become discouraged after searching for a missing pet for over a week, such was definitely not the case for Fehringer, who remained steadfast in her belief that Maya would be found.
A few days before Maya was found, Fehringer was driving by some of the homes along the freeway and ran into a high school-aged boy outside playing with his dog. Fehringer talked to the boy who said he was familiar with what Maya looked like because his mom showed him a picture and explained the situation, telling him to keep an eye out. Fehringer left her phone number with the boy.
On Wednesday, the boy called.
“He told us to rush over to his house because he had just seen Maya,” Fehringer said. “I called up deputy Hoag and Keysha, the daughter of the folks involved in the crash, and we headed over there.”
Throughout the nine days the dog was missing, Fehringer said she received numerous calls from passing motorists and truckers who had seen one of the posters for Maya at some of the nearby rest stops and gas stations. Every time she arrived on scene though, Maya was nowhere to be found.
But Fehringer and Hoag arrived at the boy’s house and made sure Keysha was out front calling for her so that it would be someone the dog was familiar with.
“That was the end of it,” Fehringer said. “Maya recognized Keysha’s voice, who was able to pick her up and that's how it all ended.”
Or so they all thought.
While it was nothing short of a miracle to be able to reunite Maya with her family, Keysha said the day they found the dog was the same day her mom was released from the hospital.
It was Keysha’s mother and father who were in the crash. Her mother sustained a compressed vertebra in her back, a fractured bone in her forearm and some nerve damage in her elbow. Her father received treatment for some minor scrapes and bruises.
“I was just overjoyed,” Keysha said about seeing Maya reunited with her mother. “My mom had been struggling in the hospital. The first time she opened her eyes she was asking for Maya. It was so awesome they got to go home together.”
Fehringer added, "I kept saying, ‘Let's make this a miracle Christmas for this family.’ And we did."
