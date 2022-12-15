An American Falls animal control officer spent more than a week with one mission at the forefront of her mind — providing a Christmas miracle to one local family following a car crash.

That mission was successfully executed Wednesday after animal control officer Judi Fehringer and Power County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeb Hoag reunited Maya, a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who was lost from the truck involved in the crash, with her family after the dog spent nine days in sub-freezing temperatures.

totaled Ford pickup truck

The totaled remains of the Ford Pickup truck involved in the Dec. 5 crash on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. 

A recorded video call between Jason Turner and his mother when she was reunited with Maya,  a 1-year-old female Maltese-Yorkie mix who spent nine days outside in frigid temps following a car crash on Dec. 5 on Interstate 86 near Massacre Rocks. NOTE: This video has no audio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.