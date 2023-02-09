Dog at Pocatello Animal Shelter

Crystal Larsen, a specialist at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, cuddles with a dog up for adoption.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes recently announced plans to pass a resolution that would allow tribal authorities to euthanize stray dogs roaming the Fort Hall Reservation.

The measure comes on the heels of an attack by four domesticated dogs on the reservation that left a 7-year-old boy mauled to death and his mother seriously injured.

Dogs at Pocatello animal shelter

Dogs at the Pocatello Animal Shelter are always spayed and neutered before being eligible for adoption.
New mobile vet clinic to offer free spay and neuter procedures

President of the All About the Animals Coaltion, Kelly Boodry, left, hopes the mobile spay and neuter clinic will help reduce the overpopulation of stray cats and dogs in the region of East Idaho.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.