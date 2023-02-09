The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes recently announced plans to pass a resolution that would allow tribal authorities to euthanize stray dogs roaming the Fort Hall Reservation.
The measure comes on the heels of an attack by four domesticated dogs on the reservation that left a 7-year-old boy mauled to death and his mother seriously injured.
But the tribes' proposed crackdown on stray dogs found on the reservation has sparked an outcry among local animal activists who claim the new policy would likely do more harm than good. The activists say shooting stray dogs is inhumane and the fines under the proposed resolution have already caused many reservation dog owners to turn their canines over to local animal rescue groups that are already stretched thin in their ability to care for people's unwanted pets.
The Idaho State Journal attempted to contact officials with the Fort Hall Business Council, the governing body of the tribes, and Fort Hall Fish and Game Department and did not receive any responses, so it remains unclear if the Fort Hall Business Council has already approved the proposed resolution, which was included in a notice sent to reservation residents on Jan. 24.
“The purpose of this letter is to address the recent dog attack within the exterior boundaries of the Fort Hall Reservation that resulted in the death of a young child and injuries to his mother,” the tribes' notice to reservation residents stated. “As we all know, the reservation has continued to be plagued by domestic and wild dog attacks for more than a decade. The Business Council is taking the following measures to address the most recent dog attack to protect the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the Fort Hall Reservation.”
The notice then mentions two measures, of which the first states: “We will issue a resolution that will, once again, implement a directive to Tribal Police and Fish and Game to issue citations to animal owners whose animals are straying/at large on the reservation. This includes destroying any dogs that are a threat to the residents of the reservation. Therefore this will serve as notice to the reservation that if your dog is straying/at large it can be destroyed. This goes for both urban and rural districts within the reservation.”
The other measure states the Fort Hall Business Council is working to fund another position within the Fish and Game Department that will serve to enforce livestock/brand inspection as well as deal with dogs on the reservation under the tribes’ animal control ordinance.
The fatal attack last month isn’t the first serious incident involving packs of dogs on the Fort Hall reservation. In 2020, a 1-year-old child and a 60-year-old woman were both seriously injured in two separate dog attacks within a month on the Fort Hall Reservation. A 2-year-old boy was severely injured in a wild dog attack there in 2017 as well.
Following the fatal attack last month, the four dogs involved — two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed canines that lived in a residence adjacent to the mobile home where the 7-year-old boy and his mother were living — were all euthanized by tribal authorities.
Though local animal advocates all agree that something must be done to combat the number of both domestic and wild dog attacks on the Fort Hall Reservation — a phenomena that has seemingly troubled a plethora of Native American Reservations in the U.S. for decades — implementing what could be construed as a kill-on-sight policy isn’t the answer.
“I’m hoping the tribes are thinking this through all the way,” said Kelly Boodry, a local animal advocate and former president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. “The problem out there has always been enforcement. They have some really good laws on the books out there on the reservation but they have never really enforced them. To me, this latest measure feels like a knee-jerk reaction and has resulted in many folks on the reservation getting rid of their animals.”
Boodry says that since the tribes sent out the notice about the proposed resolution late last month, local animal rescue groups have been inundated with reservation residents looking to surrender their animals.
He said the fines under the resolution if your dog is found roaming the reservation — up to $100 — are likely causing the reservation residents to turn their canines over to the animal rescue groups.
Cathy Angle, the foster coordinator for the Bannock Humane Society, echoed the same sentiment as Boodry and expanded upon it, stating that she has fielded some requests for surrenders since last month's fatal attack that have included anywhere from four dogs to as many as eight canines at once.
“About 48 to 72 hours after the fatal attack last month, we got a call about four wild dogs wandering around Tank Farm Road on the reservation,” Angle said. “Luckily we were able to round them all up and get them to a rescue in Montana but it took an entire week and a lot of resources to get that done. We won’t be able to do that every time and unfortunately we received three or four more requests like that a few days after the Tank Farm Road rescue.”
Chris Abbott, the director of the Pocatello Animal Services Department, says he does not support kill-on-sight policies for stray dogs.
“There are resources out there to combat what is going on in Fort Hall,” he said. “I know it’s been an issue in the past and they’ve gone out and just started shooting dogs, which is a little disturbing. Blackfoot just actually passed an ordinance in their city (requiring pet owners to) spay and neuter and that’s something Fort Hall could look into.”
The ordinance in Blackfoot makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it has not yet been spayed or neutered. If a pet is picked up by Blackfoot animal control that has not been spayed or neutered, the owner will need to pay $250 to bail the animal out – $200 of which can be reimbursed if the owner spays or neuters the animal within 10 days, the ordinance states.
Further, Abbott says Fort Hall would benefit from establishing a dedicated animal control department and an animal shelter.
Boodry says the reservation has long been a “dumping ground” for unwanted pets, which is a big contributing factor to all the dog attacks there. Compounding that problem, he says, is the fact that many of the animals that are dumped are not spayed or neutered, resulting in the population of wild dogs growing even further. He says spay and neuter rates among domestic dogs on the reservation are also low, which further worsens the canine overpopulation problem there.
“People have known about these problems as far as dumping animals on the reservation for years, decades even,” Boodry said. “Even back when I was a kid in high school people knew about it. It's always been an issue. In a perfect world, this situation should have been dealt with back then. A significant spay and neuter program could really go a far way to address this issue."
More of the work that was completed last year to increase the amount of spayed and neutered pets on the reservation is also necessary in combating the dog problem there, Boodry added. In 2022, Boodry assisted with free spay and neuter clinics held on the reservation by the All About the Animals Coalition, or AAA Coalition, which is a group of animal welfare organizations and individuals in Southeast Idaho that have combined forces to end the euthanasia of healthy and treatable dogs and cats at local animal shelters.
The Idaho Humane Society donated a mobile spay and neuter clinic to the AAA Coalition for temporary use, and the coalition also received a grant from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help fund veterinarian and medical costs.
“The one answer to this problem is 100 percent a significant spay and neuter program,” Angle said. “They have to get these animals fixed. There's got to be some ordinances about spay and neuter out there and they've got to require these folks to fix their animals. And the second fix to this is to fence the dogs and cats in and don't let them run loose. Don't let these family-owned dogs become wild.”
