Afghan Adjustment Act Matt Zeller sign

Matt Zeller, third from left, holds a sign up on Wednesday in front of the offices for U.S. Sen. Jim Risch with Afghan evacuees living in Pocatello and local veterans. The sign advocates supporting the passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Standing in front of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch’s South Fifth Avenue office after a recent snowfall hit the the Pocatello area, veterans and recent Afghanistan evacuees held up a sign that read “#AAAFIREWATCH ROAD TRIP.”

The hashtag is in support of the Afghanistan Adjustment Act, a bill in front of the U.S. Congress that would establish a pathway to residency for the tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who fled from their home country over a year ago before it fell to the Taliban.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.