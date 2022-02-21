When local firefighters are finished climbing 1,356 steps to reach the Sky View Observatory on the 73rd floor of the Columbia Center in Seattle next month, an 8-year-old Chubbuck boy and his family will be waiting there to congratulate them.
Five Pocatello firefighters will join over 2,000 other firefighters from across the country on March 13 to participate in the 31st annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb at the Columbia Center in Seattle on March 13. Waiting for them at the finish line this year will be Kash Conn, a Chubbuck child who was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2019. The 8-year-old is in remission, but has continued to receive daily chemotherapy treatments since the diagnosis and will continue to do so until August.
“Kash was our department’s honorary nominee for the stair climb event in 2020 and we had plans for the family to come up with us but the pandemic happened and we weren’t able to go,” said Pocatello firefighter and stair climb team captain Jordan Peterson. “It was a huge bummer because we were really looking forward to having them join us and the entire family was excited to go to Seattle and be a part of the event.”
Last year’s event was held virtually, but firefighters are returning to Seattle this year and the Pocatello Fire Department’s Local 187 Union is doing it’s part to make sure the Conn family can attend. In addition to donating $3,000 for the travel and lodging expenses for the five Pocatello firefighters, the Local 187 Union matched the donation for the same expenses for the Conn family, Peterson said.
“We sat down with the union and they agreed to donate $3,000 to the Conn family so they don’t have to worry about travel and lodging,” Peterson said. “That money will pay to fly home Kash’s dad, who is working in California. I think the union did a really great thing making sure this family can make the trip without spending any of their own money.”
In addition to Peterson, Pocatello’s five-person team includes Brian Christiansen, Tab Fleming, Taylor Garcia and William Tarantino. Chubbuck is also sending a team of firefighters to the stair climb event in Seattle. The Chubbuck team will climb in honor of the brother of a Chubbuck firefighter recently diagnosed with a blood cancer. The seven-person team includes Eric Wojcik-Bryan, Dillon Chandler, Richard Kuciemba, Steven Lanham, Morgan Monney, Cody Russell and Dillon Sperber.
The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb is the world's largest on-air stair climb competition and annual fundraiser. All 2,000 participants are career, volunteer or retired firefighters who will climb up one of the tallest skyscrapers on the West Coast in full turnout gear, weighing over 60 pounds. Since 1991, the event has raised over $20 million.
“We have our (self-contained breathing apparatus) on and our air tank on the back and start hiking stairs,” Peterson said. “It’s not only heavy but it’s hot as well. You have 2,000 firefighters climbing throughout the day so the temperature gets up there. We are definitely sweaty at the end.”
Peterson continued, “But they hang up dedication posters to honor survivors or pay respect to those who lost their battle to cancer and we’re able to look at their faces and see some of their stories. It’s extremely motivating to know that we are doing something that is difficult and hot but these people have cancer or died from cancer. You realize that if they fought so hard then we can definitely finish climbing these stairs.”
Peterson said it helps knowing that every step forward is representative of moving closer to a cure. All proceeds from the stair climb event directly benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s patient services and patient advocacy programs. Peterson added.
“Every dollar that we raise goes directly toward blood research and patient services,” Peterson said. “So if a cancer patient needs treatment but cannot afford to get there, some of this money goes to that. Not only is this about finding a cure, but also about getting people to the treatment services that they need right now.”
The Pocatello team kicked off its fundraising efforts with a stair climb event at Fred Meyer on Saturday, raising $4,845 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The team has three more upcoming events on the schedule.
Jim Dandy Brewing is donating 10 percent of all proceeds from a pint night and raffle on March 2. Peterson said Harley Davidson donated some gear, and, among other raffle items, Lava Hot Springs donated some passes to the hot pools and swimming pool.
Star Route Brewery is also donating 10 percent of all proceeds during a pint night on March 5. Coming Home will be playing live music from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pocatello firefighter Andy Moldenhauer is offering a menu of smoked food — including tri-tip, sausage, potatoes and macaroni and cheese — with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Pocatello stair climb team.
Hooligans on March 26 is hosting and event that will feature live music from Side Chick and 100 percent of all sales that day will go toward the Pocatello stair climb team.
Those interested in contributing directly to the Pocatello stair climb team can visit bit.ly/3LMe1xo and contributions to the Chubbuck team can be made by visiting bit.ly/3JKDzck.