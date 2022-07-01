An 18-year-old Ammon man has been arrested after an investigation found that he shared violent videos of child sex abuse through social media.
Ashton Joseph Armijo, 18, reportedly shared the child pornography on social media apps Discord and Snapchat, according to the probable cause affidavit. Those companies alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Armijo reportedly used his own name in accounts and the email address tied to them. The investigation was opened in October, when Armijo was still 17 years old.
Descriptions of the content in the probable cause affidavit states that it depicted children as young as 8 years old being raped or being forced to perform sex acts.
The affidavit reveals Armijo was convicted as a juvenile of lewd conduct with a minor in December 2020, when he was 17 years old, in Bingham County. The details of that case are not public because of his age at the time, but he has since been required to register as a sex offender.
Investigators with the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force learned the computer used to upload the child pornography belonged to relatives of Armijo.
Armijo reportedly admitted to investigators that the usernames associated with the child porn belonged to him and that he had used the social media apps to search for and share child pornography with others on the internet.
Armijo was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $150,000 and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 13 in Bonneville County Court.