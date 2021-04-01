POCATELLO — A couple living in the Johnny Creek area had some unexpected visitors last Friday morning.
Corey and Amanda Zink were getting ready for work at their home on College Road around 8 a.m. when they spotted two young mountain lions in their yard. While it wasn’t their first mountain lion sighting — they saw one crossing Johnny Creek a couple of years ago — it was their closest encounter.
“We were excited to see them and glad to be indoors,” Amanda said.
Corey, who spotted the animals first, called to Amanda and told her to go to a window and take her phone. She snapped a few photos of the animals through the windows and took a video, which she posted on the Pocatello Trails Facebook page to make others aware of the sighting.
“Stay alert! I think these kitties may be coming down to look for food and water after the dry winter,” Amanda posted.
She says the mountain lions seemed young, maybe around 2 years old, and appeared to be traveling together.
“We’re no experts on mountain lions, but they seemed a little skittish and unsure of themselves, and they ran a little like big puppies do — like their feet were still too big for them,” Amanda said. “We wondered if maybe their mother had just pushed them out to fend for themselves.”
Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, agrees that’s a likely scenario.
Jackson says people residing in the Pocatello and Chubbuck foothills (the wildland-urban interface) are living in lion country and sightings do occur on occasion. Her office has received reports in the Johnny Creek, Mink Creek and Buckskin areas — and even Chubbuck — over the years.
Idaho Fish and Game officials don’t usually interfere as long as the “mountain lions are in mountain lion country doing mountain lion things,” Jackson said. But they do get involved if the animals start behaving abnormally or in a way that’s concerning.
For instance, Jackson said they relocated a female lion and her four kittens in 2017. The animals were living under a porch in the Johnny Creek area and were stashing kills underneath a camper.
“They were a little too close for comfort,” Jackson said, adding that they moved the animals and their food storage to a more appropriate area.
So far, there haven’t been any issues concerning the mountain lions spotted in the Johnny Creek area last week.
“Our response at this time is to monitor the situation,” Jackson said. “If increased observations occur, and they are not consistent with normal mountain lion behavior, IDFG will intervene as necessary.”
Amanda said seeing the mountain lions in her yard was a good reminder that what people think of as their neighborhood is also the natural habitat of beautiful and dangerous wild creatures.
“We want to remind everyone that our non-human neighbors were here first, that we need to respect them and their habitat, and that we should enjoy our wilds as safely as possible,” she said.
For the most part, people are doing pretty well when it comes to living with mountain lions and vice versa, Jackson said.
Still, there are some precautions that people can take to help reduce conflicts.
Fish and Game officials recommend people keep their small livestock and pets in a secure area at night.
“When letting your pets out of the house, turn on exterior lights, call loudly, or follow your pet outside to help deter any lions from sticking around in the yard with your pet in close proximity,” according to information Jackson provided to the Journal.
Putting pet food up at night and securing garbage cans can also help, officials said. In addition, they urge people to not feed turkeys, mule deer and other big game that can draw mountain lions to the area.
Jackson said mountain lion attacks on people are rare — there have only been four reported in the state since 1990 and none of them were fatal. Still, such incidents can be frightening for those involved.
“In the unlikely event of an encounter with a lion, stand your ground and make yourself appear as large as possible by standing on a rock or holding your arms up. Do not turn or run; rather, back away slowly while leaving the lion an escape route,” according to the information provided to the Journal. “Shout or yell at the mountain lion, but don’t scream. A high pitched scream may sound like a wounded animal. Almost every time, the lion will run off, but if the lion attacks, don’t play dead — fight back!”
Additional tips for living near mountain lions can be found at bit.ly/3wkQyLZ.